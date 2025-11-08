Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma get warning from former Australian skipper: 'Don't put...'

Former Australia captain questioned the long‑term ODI prospects of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, arguing that in today’s game no individual is truly indispensable and that players should not be permitted to control the direction of matches. Read here to know more.

Former Australia captain Steve Waugh has given stern waning to India legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. During a recent interview, he said, no player is indispensable in modern cricket, and therefore, shouldn't control the game. This comment comes in response to the situation faced by BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar concerning the ODI future of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Kohli and Rohit are two of the most beloved active cricketers, with a massive fan base. Both are aiming to participate in the 2027 ODI World Cup, but would be either over 40 or nearing that age when the tournament starts. It's rare for players to remain in such a demanding sport for that long.

Any decision to exclude either player would inevitably spark controversy and place considerable pressure on Agarkar. However, choosing them solely based on their past achievements would jeopardize India's chances of securing their first 50-over World Cup victory in 16 years.

“The players have to take some responsibility and realise that the game is bigger than the individual," Waugh told journalist Vimal Kumar on his YouTube channel. “You can’t put yourself above the game. You’ve got to realise that the game moves on and someone else will take your place. You’re not irreplaceable. So I think the players can’t dictate the game. At the end of the day, the chairman of selectors has got to make a call for the better," he added.

Agarkar has subtly indicated that both players have some leeway in terms of their performances, despite anonymous reports from BCCI administrators to media outlets suggesting that World Cup squad selection will be solely based on merit. Rohit was the Player of the Series against Australia in his return series, and Kohli also performed well in the final match, further complicating Agarkar's decision.

“You’ve got to be open and honest with the players as chairman of selectors. You need to have input. I don’t think you can afford to be too close to the players. You got to have some distance because sometimes you have got to make a tough call.

The former captain added, "Every chairman is different in the way they go about it. I hope Ajit Agarkar has a good relationship with the players, but he’s got to have some distance as well. Communication with experienced players is very important – Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma – what are you thinking? At the end of the day, the chairman of selectors has got to make a call."