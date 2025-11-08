FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Good news for 'RoKo' fans! Team India stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli set for return on THIS date

No India vs Pakistan clash at LA 2028 Olympics? Here's why USA may miss out on cricket's biggest rivalry

Team India's complete fixtures before ICC T20I World Cup 20126

R Ashwin makes BOLD call on Dhruv Jurel after impressive show: 'Making it hard for...'

Rowdy Rathore 2 in making with Kannada director, but WITHOUT Akshay Kumar? Netizens brutally troll Sanjay Leela Bhansali: 'Yeh Kartik ya Vicky ko..'

PhysicsWallah IPO: Alakh Pandey gets HUGE Rs 136 crore investment from foreign firm ahead of IPO, its business is...

Pakistan cricketer drops truth bomb on Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam debate, says 'Huge difference....'

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma get warning from former Australian skipper: 'Don't put...'

Mohammed Shami's enstranged wife Hasin Jahan demands more alimony than Rs 400000 due to...; Supreme Court asks,' Isn't it enough?'

BCCI, PCB to settle Asia Cup 2025 trophy row? Here's what Devajit Saikia revealed

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: When will Indian Railways officially launch the service?

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: When will Indian Railways officially launch the serv

Good news for 'RoKo' fans! Team India stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli set for return on THIS date

Good news for 'RoKo' fans! Team India stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli set for

Bengaluru woman alleges Rapido driver touched her legs during ride: 'Bhaiya, kya kar rahe ho'

Bengaluru woman alleges Rapido driver touched her legs during ride

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: All about their love story, 4 beautiful children, net worth

Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: Know all about them

India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, not Delhi, Dehradun, Bengaluru or Hyderabad, its…

India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, it is...

Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, ex-Miss Uttarakhand who cracked UPSC exam after father's retirement, her AIR was..., now serves as...

Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, who cracked UPSC exam

HomeSports

SPORTS

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma get warning from former Australian skipper: 'Don't put...'

Former Australia captain questioned the long‑term ODI prospects of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, arguing that in today’s game no individual is truly indispensable and that players should not be permitted to control the direction of matches. Read here to know more.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 08, 2025, 04:27 PM IST

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma get warning from former Australian skipper: 'Don't put...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Former Australia captain Steve Waugh has given stern waning to India legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. During a recent interview, he said, no player is indispensable in modern cricket, and therefore, shouldn't control the game. This comment comes in response to the situation faced by BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar concerning the ODI future of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Kohli and Rohit are two of the most beloved active cricketers, with a massive fan base. Both are aiming to participate in the 2027 ODI World Cup, but would be either over 40 or nearing that age when the tournament starts. It's rare for players to remain in such a demanding sport for that long.

Any decision to exclude either player would inevitably spark controversy and place considerable pressure on Agarkar. However, choosing them solely based on their past achievements would jeopardize India's chances of securing their first 50-over World Cup victory in 16 years.

“The players have to take some responsibility and realise that the game is bigger than the individual," Waugh told journalist Vimal Kumar on his YouTube channel. “You can’t put yourself above the game. You’ve got to realise that the game moves on and someone else will take your place. You’re not irreplaceable. So I think the players can’t dictate the game. At the end of the day, the chairman of selectors has got to make a call for the better," he added.

Agarkar has subtly indicated that both players have some leeway in terms of their performances, despite anonymous reports from BCCI administrators to media outlets suggesting that World Cup squad selection will be solely based on merit. Rohit was the Player of the Series against Australia in his return series, and Kohli also performed well in the final match, further complicating Agarkar's decision.

“You’ve got to be open and honest with the players as chairman of selectors. You need to have input. I don’t think you can afford to be too close to the players. You got to have some distance because sometimes you have got to make a tough call.

The former captain added, "Every chairman is different in the way they go about it. I hope Ajit Agarkar has a good relationship with the players, but he’s got to have some distance as well. Communication with experienced players is very important – Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma – what are you thinking? At the end of the day, the chairman of selectors has got to make a call."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: When will Indian Railways officially launch the service?
Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: When will Indian Railways officially launch the serv
Good news for 'RoKo' fans! Team India stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli set for return on THIS date
Good news for 'RoKo' fans! Team India stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli set for
Bengaluru woman alleges Rapido driver touched her legs during ride: 'Bhaiya, kya kar rahe ho'
Bengaluru woman alleges Rapido driver touched her legs during ride
No India vs Pakistan clash at LA 2028 Olympics? Here's why USA may miss out on cricket's biggest rivalry
No India vs Pakistan clash at LA 2028 Olympics? Here's why USA may miss out on
Team India's complete fixtures before ICC T20I World Cup 20126
Team India's complete fixtures before ICC T20I World Cup 20126
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: All about their love story, 4 beautiful children, net worth
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: Know all about them
India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, not Delhi, Dehradun, Bengaluru or Hyderabad, its…
India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, it is...
Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, ex-Miss Uttarakhand who cracked UPSC exam after father's retirement, her AIR was..., now serves as...
Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, who cracked UPSC exam
AQI Alert: THESE are top 10 Indian cities with worst air quality levels, Delhi at first spot; Check complete list
AQI Alert: THESE are top 10 Indian cities with worst air quality levels
Tesla CEO Elon Musk staggering 1 trillion USD pay package approved, here's how it stands out as compared to Mark Zuckerberg, Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai's compensations
Tesla CEO Elon Musk staggering 1 trillion USD pay package approved
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE