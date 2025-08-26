Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara: A rundown of Indian cricketers who retired in 2025

In 2025 several well-known Indian players announced their retirements, marking the end of long careers that helped define an era.

Cheteshwar Pujara

A cornerstone of India’s Test batting for more than a decade, Cheteshwar Pujara announced his retirement from the game in August 2025. Renowned for his dogged technique and ability to blunt the best bowling attacks, Pujara leaves behind a legacy built on patience and resilience across 100+ Test matches and years of domestic and county cricket.

Virat Kohli

One of India’s greatest modern batsmen, Virat Kohli stepped away from Test cricket in May 2025. Kohli’s run-scoring feats, fierce competitiveness and long spell as captain reshaped India’s batting standards; his decision to retire from the longest format closed a major chapter in a career full of records and memorable knocks.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2025, ending his role in the longest format while leaving an indelible mark as a prolific opener and leader in limited-overs cricket. Known for his big-hitting and leadership, Rohit’s on-field achievements and tactical approach made him a defining figure of India’s white-ball and Test eras.

Piyush Chawla

The veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla confirmed his retirement from professional cricket in mid-2025 after a long IPL and domestic career. Chawla’s wicket-taking in T20s and his spells for India and various franchises made him one of the most reliable leg-spin options of his generation.

Varun Aaron

Fast bowler Varun Aaron announced his retirement from representative cricket in 2025, bringing to a close a career that combined raw pace with important spells in domestic cricket and brief stints for India. Aaron’s pace and occasional match-turning overs were highlights of his playing days.