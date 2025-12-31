Virat Kohli rings in 2026 with Anushka Sharma, calls her 'light of my life'

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli welcomed 2026 with a heartfelt Instagram post featuring wife Anushka Sharma, calling her the “light of my life.” The emotional New Year message quickly won hearts across social media.

Virat Kohli kicked off 2026 with a post that felt honest and close to home. Instead of grand speeches or flashy celebrations, he just shared a quiet photo on Instagram with Anushka Sharma—his wife and, as he put it, “the light of my life.” That simple line hit home for a lot of people. The post exploded online, with fans pouring in their love and filling up the comments with heart emojis and sweet messages about the couple.

People usually see Kohli fired up on the pitch, but here, he looked relaxed and grounded. No roaring crowds, no stats or records—just a guy starting the year with the person who means the most to him. It felt real. Fans noticed, too. They called the post “wholesome” and “pure,” and talked about how Virat and Anushka seem to manage the crazy demands of their careers without losing sight of each other. The support didn’t just come from fans—cricketers and celebrities chimed in as well, sharing and liking the post all over social media.

Kohli and Anushka got married back in December 2017, and since then, they’ve always talked about having each other’s backs. Whether it’s Anushka cheering from the stands or Kohli defending her choices in public, their relationship stands out for its respect and understanding. People see them as a couple who genuinely get what it means to support one another, especially with the spotlight constantly on them.

This New Year moment comes while Kohli’s at a crossroads in his cricket career. There’s a lot on his plate—leadership, performance, personal life. But in the middle of all that, he’s reminding everyone where he finds his balance: family. That’s his anchor.

So, as 2026 begins, Kohli’s message landed way beyond just cricket fans. It was a reminder that even the biggest stars find comfort in simple things—love, gratitude, and just being together. For everyone watching, it was more than just a New Year wish. It was a look at the man behind the jersey, starting a new chapter with hope and the people he loves right beside him.

