Virat Kohli reveals his main goal after RCB defeats SRH in IPL inaugural match: ‘Staying mentally fresh’

Virat Kohli guided RCB to a comfortable win over SRH with a composed innings. After the match, he said his focus is on contributing to the team rather than just holding his place and stressed the importance of staying mentally fresh and fit.

Virat Kohli once again showed his class with both bat and words after Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, making it clear that his focus is always on helping the team rather than just securing his place.

Playing for the team, not just a spot:

Virat Kohli played an important role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s, and he has give strong performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad. His steady and controlled innings helped the team chase down the target comfortably, giving them a sense of confidence to start the tournament on a good note.

Focus on contribution over position:

After the match finished, Kohli shared his thoughts and highlighted an important aspect of his approach towards the tournament. He said that he is not playing just to hold his position in the team. Instead, his main goal is to contribute in every match and make a real impact on the team. According to him, simply being part of the playing XI is not enough at this level.

Importance of fitness and mental freshness:

Kohli explained that mental freshness, together with physical fitness represent essential elements required to achieve optimal performance. He explained that taking short breaks during a long season helps him maintain focus and perform better. The balance between his personal life and his professional commitments enables him to perform at his highest level during every match.

Also read: IPL 2026: RCB begin campaign in style as Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal chase down 202 inside 16 overs

A message for the next generation:

The statement he makes demonstrates his understanding of contemporary cricket requirements because he thinks like an experienced player. Kohli maintains his career progress by continuously challenging himself to achieve greater accomplishments. His perspective demonstrates how experienced individuals maintain their drive to succeed. Kohli's message provides important guidance to young players in the league. The achievement requires more than talent because it demands consistent performance and disciplined behaviour, and a team-first approach to work. With this approach, Kohli remains one of the most important players for RCB. As the season moves forward, his form and mindset will play a big role in the team’s success.