FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

US‑Iran war: Air raid sirens activated across Kuwait, Bahrain and Israel amid reported missile threats

'No King' protest: Millions of people rally across US cities against President Donald Trump amid Iran war, over 3300 events held in all ⁠50 states

Virat Kohli reveals his main goal after RCB defeats SRH in IPL inaugural match: ‘Staying mentally fresh’

UP SHOCKER: 12-year-old girl beaten to death by father over mere suspicion of stealing toffee box in Narora; Accused locks wife, children inside the house, flees

UP Horror: 50-year-old beheads ice cream seller, tries to burn head in Barabanki, investigation underway

US-Iran War: Pentagon prepares for weeks-long ground operations in Iran, says report

Car hits ‘multiple’ pedestrians in Britain’s Derby City, driver arrested; here’s what we know so far

Iran alleges US-Israel strikes ‘deliberately’ target Iranian Universities, scientists, research centres: ‘True objective..’

Gold, silver prices today, March 29, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

IPL 2026: RCB begin campaign in style as Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal chase down 202 inside 16 overs

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
US‑Iran war: Air raid sirens activated across Kuwait, Bahrain and Israel amid reported missile threats

Air raid sirens activated across Kuwait, Bahrain and Israel amid reported missil

Russia is sharing satellite images of US bases in gulf region to Iran? Ukraine President Zelenskyy makes bold claim: 'Providing intelligence'

Russia sharing US air bases satellite images, intel with Iran? Ukraine Prez says

IPL 2026: RCB begin campaign in style as Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal chase down 202 inside 16 overs

IPL 2026: RCB begin campaign in style as Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal chase dow

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dhurandhar 2: Jameel Jamali, Pinda, Uzair Baloch and more; meet characters who have become internet sensations

Dhurandhar 2: Jameel Jamali, Pinda, Uzair Baloch shine; meet breakout stars

Meet Udaybir Sandhu, Ranveer Singh's friend Pinda in Dhurandhar 2, man behind viral 'Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi Tujhe Jassi' line

Meet Udaybir Sandhu, Ranveer Singh's friend Pinda in Dhurandhar 2

Meet Reet Padda: Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda's sister in controversy after she calls Dhurandhar 2 as 'propaganda', makes instagram profile private

Meet Reet Padda: Saiyaara's Aneet Padda's sister in controversy; here's why

HomeSports

SPORTS

Virat Kohli reveals his main goal after RCB defeats SRH in IPL inaugural match: ‘Staying mentally fresh’

Virat Kohli guided RCB to a comfortable win over SRH with a composed innings. After the match, he said his focus is on contributing to the team rather than just holding his place and stressed the importance of staying mentally fresh and fit.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Mar 29, 2026, 09:55 AM IST

Virat Kohli reveals his main goal after RCB defeats SRH in IPL inaugural match: ‘Staying mentally fresh’
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Virat Kohli once again showed his class with both bat and words after Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, making it clear that his focus is always on helping the team rather than just securing his place.

    Playing for the team, not just a spot:

    Virat Kohli played an important role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s, and he has give strong performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad. His steady and controlled innings helped the team chase down the target comfortably, giving them a sense of confidence to start the tournament on a good note.

    Focus on contribution over position:

    After the match finished, Kohli shared his thoughts and highlighted an important aspect of his approach towards the tournament. He said that he is not playing just to hold his position in the team. Instead, his main goal is to contribute in every match and make a real impact on the team. According to him, simply being part of the playing XI is not enough at this level.

    Importance of fitness and mental freshness:

    Kohli explained that mental freshness, together with physical fitness represent essential elements required to achieve optimal performance. He explained that taking short breaks during a long season helps him maintain focus and perform better. The balance between his personal life and his professional commitments enables him to perform at his highest level during every match.

    Also read: IPL 2026: RCB begin campaign in style as Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal chase down 202 inside 16 overs

    A message for the next generation:

    The statement he makes demonstrates his understanding of contemporary cricket requirements because he thinks like an experienced player. Kohli maintains his career progress by continuously challenging himself to achieve greater accomplishments. His perspective demonstrates how experienced individuals maintain their drive to succeed. Kohli's message provides important guidance to young players in the league. The achievement requires more than talent because it demands consistent performance and disciplined behaviour, and a team-first approach to work. With this approach, Kohli remains one of the most important players for RCB. As the season moves forward, his form and mindset will play a big role in the team’s success.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    US‑Iran war: Air raid sirens activated across Kuwait, Bahrain and Israel amid reported missile threats
    Air raid sirens activated across Kuwait, Bahrain and Israel amid reported missil
    Russia is sharing satellite images of US bases in gulf region to Iran? Ukraine President Zelenskyy makes bold claim: 'Providing intelligence'
    Russia sharing US air bases satellite images, intel with Iran? Ukraine Prez says
    'No King' protest: Millions of people rally across US cities against President Donald Trump amid Iran war, over 3300 events held in all ⁠50 states
    'No King' protest: Millions of people rally across US against Donald Trump
    Virat Kohli reveals his main goal after RCB defeats SRH in IPL inaugural match: ‘Staying mentally fresh’
    Virat Kohli reveals his main goal after RCB defeats SRH in IPL inaugural match
    UP SHOCKER: 12-year-old girl beaten to death by father over mere suspicion of stealing toffee box in Narora; Accused locks wife, children inside the house, flees
    UP: 12-year-old beaten to death by father over stealing toffee suspicion
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Dhurandhar 2: Jameel Jamali, Pinda, Uzair Baloch and more; meet characters who have become internet sensations
    Dhurandhar 2: Jameel Jamali, Pinda, Uzair Baloch shine; meet breakout stars
    Meet Udaybir Sandhu, Ranveer Singh's friend Pinda in Dhurandhar 2, man behind viral 'Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi Tujhe Jassi' line
    Meet Udaybir Sandhu, Ranveer Singh's friend Pinda in Dhurandhar 2
    Meet Reet Padda: Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda's sister in controversy after she calls Dhurandhar 2 as 'propaganda', makes instagram profile private
    Meet Reet Padda: Saiyaara's Aneet Padda's sister in controversy; here's why
    Jewar Airport Inauguration: Sneak peek inside Noida International Airport ahead of opening
    Jewar Airport Inauguration: Sneak peek inside Noida International Airport
    IPL 2026: From Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Ayush Mhatre, why these 5 young guns are ones to watch
    IPL 2026: From Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Ayush Mhatre, why these 5 young guns are
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement