FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

LG Electronics India MD Hong Ju Jeon's speech in Hindi on listing day goes viral; WATCH here

After IPS Y Puran Kumar's death, another cop dies by suicide in Haryana, accuses deceased officer

Cricket legend Sourav Ganguly named Brand Ambassador for Bhartiya Corporate Premier League 2025

Amitabh Bachchan is also a lover of..., his obsession with... leaves netizens in splits, drops funniest comments

Bihar Election 2025: BJP releases first list of 71 candidates, Samrat Chaudhary to contest from...; Check full list here

MCC NEET Counselling 2025: Revised round 3 schedule released at mcc.nic.in, seat allotment result on...; Check details inside

Influenza outbreak: Schools shut after 6,000 students fall ill, authorities issue high alert in THIS Asian country, not Japan, China, Bangladesh, name is…

Virat Kohli returns to India for Australia tour, his stylish airport look goes viral, netizens say 'swag hi alag hai'

Diwali 2025: Explore 8 best markets in Delhi-NCR for affordable festive shopping, from decor items to clothing

Here’s how your FASTag recharge can get you Rs 1000, NHAI launches new scheme, check here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
LG Electronics India MD Hong Ju Jeon's speech in Hindi on listing day goes viral; WATCH here

LG Electronics India MD Hong Ju Jeon's speech in Hindi on listing day goes viral

Cricket legend Sourav Ganguly named Brand Ambassador for Bhartiya Corporate Premier League 2025

Sourav Ganguly named Brand Ambassador for Bhartiya Corporate Premier League 2025

Amitabh Bachchan is also a lover of..., his obsession with... leaves netizens in splits, drops funniest comments

Amitabh is also lover of..., his obsession with... leaves netizens in splits

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeSports

SPORTS

Virat Kohli returns to India for Australia tour, his stylish airport look goes viral, netizens say 'swag hi alag hai'

Virat Kohli's arrival in India became a trending topic on X, formerly Twitter, with fans flooding the platform with excitement.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 14, 2025, 02:43 PM IST

Virat Kohli returns to India for Australia tour, his stylish airport look goes viral, netizens say 'swag hi alag hai'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli returned to the country on Tuesday after four months abroad, ahead of the national team’s departure for the upcoming ODI series of the white-ball tour of Australia, starting on Sunday.

The former India captain avoided the media rush as he swiftly made his way to his car. His return marks the beginning of India’s preparation for the white-ball leg of their tour Down Under, where he is set to play his first international match since the Champions Trophy earlier this year.

Social media reaction

His arrival instantly became a trending topic on X, formerly Twitter, with fans flooding the platform with excitement.

“The GOAT is here!” one user exclaimed, while another posted, “The GOAT Virat Kohli has arrived in India ahead of the India vs Australia ODI series.”

A third user added, “Virat Kohli is coming to rule in ODIs,” as others chimed in with messages like “The GOAT Virat Kohli” and “Welcome back, King.”

"Swag hi alag hai King ka," wrote a seperate user.

Following the conclusion of IPL 2025, where Kohli clinched his maiden title with Royal Challengers Bangaluru, he left for London with his wife, Anushka Sharma, and their two children. He will join the squad in Delhi; from there the team will depart for Perth on Wednesday.

Kohli to appear in India jersey first time after retirement

Kohli, who has retired from Tests and T20Is, was named in India’s ODI squad for the series against Australia. This marks his first appearance in an India jersey since the Champions Trophy triumph in March earlier this year. He will play under newly appointed ODI captain Shubman Gill, who replaces Rohit Sharma.

Notably, Rohit has also stepped away from Tests and T20Is and will make his return to the national setup after six months for the ODI series in Australia.

IND vs AUS

India’s white-ball tour of Australia begins with the ODI opener on October 19 at Perth Stadium, followed by matches at Adelaide Oval and the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 23 and 25, respectively. A five-match T20I series will follow, starting October 29.

The last time India toured Australia for a bilateral ODI series was in 2020–21, when they lost 2–1 but bounced back to win the T20I series by the same margin.

With the ODI World Cup still two years away and the recent form of Kohli, 36, and Sharma, 38, having been well below their lofty best, uncertainty looms over their future beyond. Former India coach Ravi Shastri believes the upcoming ODI series in Australia will be an important challenge for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's quest to play another World Cup, saying the veteran duo need a big series against Australia to solidify their spots for the mega spectacle in 2027.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs WI: Shubman Gill’s maiden home Test ton fuels India’s dominance in Delhi; takes him past Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in WTC run charts
IND vs WI: Shubman Gill’s maiden home Test ton fuels India’s dominance in Delhi;
Bihar Election 2025: BJP releases first list of 71 candidates, Samrat Chaudhary to contest from...; Check full list here
Bihar Election 2025: BJP releases first list of 71 candidates - Full list here
Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: Amitabh Bachchan wins internet for handling 'mannerless, overconfident' child, little boy instructs Big B 'rules samjhane mat..'
Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: Amitabh wins internet for handling 'mannerless' child
What is IRCTC Scam? Why are Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejaswi Yadav charged ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections?
What is IRCTC Scam? Why Lalu, Rabri, Tejaswi Yadav charged ahead of Bihar polls?
Disha Patani Reveals Hair Care Routine: Old-school remedies for strong, luscious hair
Disha Patani Reveals Hair Care Routine: Old-school remedies for strong, luscious
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE