Virat Kohli smiled as Rajat Patider, Krunal Pandya and others danced their heart out to dhol beats as they returned hotel after victory in IPL 2025.

Virat Kohli’s fans rejoiced last night as Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their maiden Indian Premiere League win on Tuesday defeating Punjab Kings by 6 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The team tasted victory after 18 long years, with Rajat Patidar as captain, and Krunal Pandya lifting Player of the match award. As the team returned to the hotel, they erupted in celebration as they were welcomed with dhol beats. Virat smiled as Rajat Patider, Krunal Pandya and others danced their heart out to celebrate their win.





RCB’s official handle on X shared the celebration video with the caption that read, “Entry but make it BOLD.” The clip opens with the RCB bus stopping outside the hotel, and the team members erupting in joyous celebration. Virat can be seen smiling as Rajat Patider, Krunal Pandya, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal and even RCB batting coach Dinesh Karthik shake their legs to the dhol beats. Phil Salt was busy capturing the sight on his phone camera, however, it was Rajat Patider’s dance moves that stole the hearts.



Reacting to the video, an X user wrote, “Rajat is too sweet haha. Deserved it lads! Yay RCB! Champions! Such is the beauty of IPL,10 teams such intense competition, high-quality players, and 2 months of grinding it's actually such a great feeling to stand on the podium finally!” A second X user commented, “Rajak pura pagal ho gaya hai.” “Rajat Patidar not holding his emotions, finally - we've seen it all....No better sight than seeing our Captain smile and dance! Pure Joy!” read a comment.



After the win, Patider said, “It is really special for me, for Virat Kohli, and all the fans. Those who have supported us for years all deserve it. It's a great opportunity for me and a great learning for me to captain Kohli, he deserves it more than anyone else.” Virat, on the other hand, hailed Patider saying, "Heartbreak Corner no more. What a turnaround. From injury replacement to IPL-winning captain...Rajat led from the front, led with composure, his bowling changes, his calmness was absolutely phenomenal through the tournament," he said.



Meanwhile, Preparations have begun in Bengaluru for the victory parade of RCB. The RCB players will hold a victory parade on the road in front of the Vidhana Soudha, the heart of the city, and also along the stretch near the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.