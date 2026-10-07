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Virat Kohli–Premanand Maharaj Rs 5 crore row escalates: Dinesh Falahari fires back, demands audit of company accounts

The Virat Kohli–Premanand Maharaj Rs 5 crore row has escalated after Dinesh Falahari hit back at the denial surrounding the alleged transaction. Falahari has challenged the claims and called for an audit of the company accounts to establish the facts.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 07, 2026, 09:46 PM IST

Virat Kohli–Premanand Maharaj Rs 5 crore row escalates: Dinesh Falahari fires back, demands audit of company accounts
Falahari has called on Kohli and Maharaj's public relations team to review their accounts.
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Dinesh Falahari, commonly referred to as Falahari Maharaj, has reinforced his assertion that Virat Kohli was compensated with Rs 5 Crore for meeting Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan. Kohli and his representatives have firmly rejected these allegations, labeling them as unfounded and untrue.

"The intermediaries—individuals from the PR firm and the real estate organization—orchestrated Virat Kohli's visit to Maharaj Ji to boost Maharaj Ji's prominence. A payment of Rs 5 crore was made, comprising Rs 2 crore via cheque and Rs 3 crore delivered at Virat Kohli's Delhi residence. Documentation exists to substantiate this. Virat Kohli should have his company's financial records audited," Falahari stated in a video shared by IANS.

Virat Kohli Rs 5 Crore controversy explained

Dinesh Falahari, head of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas, asserted that Rs 5 crore was transferred to facilitate Kohli's initial meeting with Premanand Maharaj at the ashram in January 2023. He contended that property-related interests are working to amplify the reach and prominence of particular spiritual leaders while diminishing the standing of long-established spiritual figures in the Yamuna Khadar region.

Kohli's representative subsequently refuted the allegation, describing it as "entirely false, without foundation, and factually inaccurate." The representative emphasized that Kohli's visits to Premanand Maharaj stem from "sincere devotion and deep respect" and encouraged the public to validate such claims before disseminating them.

Despite Kohli's representative dismissing the allegation as groundless, Falahari persists in maintaining his account and has invited Kohli to examine his company's financial statements.

Kohli not a bad person

Falahari, however, acknowledged that Kohli harbored genuine spiritual devotion toward Premanand Maharaj and disclosed that he had made substantial contributions supporting the ashram's mission.

"Virat Kohli returned, spiritual devotion awakened within him, and he became a devoted follower and servant of Maharaj Ji. He subsequently donated substantial sums to Maharaj Ji's ashram. These expansive ashrams have been constructed, and Virat Kohli has provided financial support for them. However, to claim that Virat initially encountered Maharaj without any financial involvement is fundamentally dishonest," Falahari concluded.

Kohli and his wife, Anushka Sharma, have visited Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan several times. Their first visit was reported in January 2023 and since then they've made more trips to the ashram.

On the cricket field, Kohli recently got back into ODI action during India’s three-match series against the West Indies. He kicked things off with an unbeaten 139 in Thiruvananthapuram, pushing his career total past 15,000 ODI runs—making him only the second player after Sachin Tendulkar to reach that milestone.

After that big knock, he managed scores of 29 and then a duck in the following two games. India won the first two matches but dropped the third in New Chandigarh, losing by five wickets. That win helped the West Indies avoid a clean sweep. Across the series, Kohli racked up 168 runs.

Looking ahead, Kohli’s next ODI appearance will be on India's tour of New Zealand in November. The series starts in Auckland on November 4 and moves on to Wellington, Hamilton, and Mount Maunganui. The schedule also packs in five T20Is and two Tests.

Also read| Bhuvneshwar Kumar back in Indian team after 4 years: How past veterans responded to T20I comebacks

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