Virat Kohli praises Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola in Punjabi - watch video

Indian cricket team's Test skipper Virat Kohli is a Manchester City fan. Believe us not? Well, see for yourself, Virat Kohli took to Twitter recently to share a special message for Man City manager Pep Guardiola, that too in Punjabi!

Kohli, who is a well-renowned football fan never shies away from sporting his love for the beautiful game. In his latest post on Twitter, the 33-year-old wished Manchester City gaffer Pep Guardiola good luck for their English Premier League campaign. What's even more special is that Virat's message was in Punjabi. How cool is that?

"Chakk de fatte!," Kohli captioned his tweet, wherein he can be seen donning the famous sky blue Manchester City home kit. In the video, Virat wishes Pep in English first and later switches to Punjabi.

You can watch Virat's wish for Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola here:

"Hi, Pep, I hope you are well. Last season was smashing and you are still going strong. Loving the games and energy. Cheers, this one's for you," Kohli said in the 18-second video, as part of the promotion of a renowned sportswear brand. He later switches to Punjabi and wishes further good luck to the Sky Blues.

"Pep, bohot vadiya chal reha hai kam. Tu kam khicheya hai Man city ch, rukna nahi hun, theek hai. Es vaari vi title laike jaana hai (Pep, the game is going really well. You have done wonders for Man City, don't stop now, alright. We have to take this title home again)," Kohli can be seen saying in the video, which has garnered more than 100 thousand views so far.

While Virat is currently in South Africa, preparing to lead the Men in Blue in the 3 match test series that begins on December 26, Manchester City, on the other hand, have climbed to the top of Premier League, under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola. They have amassed 41 points in 17 games and will take on Newcastle United at the St. James' Park later on Sunday.