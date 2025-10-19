FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Sports

SPORTS

Virat Kohli opens up on his 5-month break from cricket, says retirement from Test allowed him to focus on...

Before the first ODI against Australia, Kohli reflected on the past five months away from cricket, emphasising the cherished moments with his family. Read here to know what Kohli said on his comeback.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 19, 2025, 09:44 AM IST

Virat Kohli opens up on his 5-month break from cricket, says retirement from Test allowed him to focus on...
The batting mainstay for Team India Virat Kohli, recently, discussed his eagerly awaited comeback to international cricket after a hiatus of nearly seven years. After retiring from T20Is and Tests, Kohli is now concentrating exclusively on ODIs, with his last appearance for India being in the Champions Trophy. He has been out of competitive cricket since his victory with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025.

After the IPL win, the maestro relocated to London, where he spent quality time with his family. He then returned to India to rejoin the national squad in preparation for their flight to Australia.

Before the first ODI against Australia, Kohli reflected on the past five months away from cricket, emphasising the cherished moments with his family. He described this period as beautiful and fulfilling, while also highlighting his special bond with Australia and the excitement it generates in his game.

What Kohli said on his comeback?

“Yeah, I mean, look, it's been a long time off for me since I retired from Test Cricket and yeah, as I was just saying, just catching up on life. You know, I haven't been able to do anything for the last, I don't know how many years and yeah, just being able to spend some time, some quality time with your kids, with family at home. It's been a beautiful, beautiful phase and something that I've really enjoyed,” Kohli said on JioHotstar.

Virat Kohli boasts an impressive batting record in Australia, having accumulated 1,327 runs in 29 matches, consistently demonstrating his mastery over the Australian bowling attack.

Kohli on playing against Australia 

Furthermore, Kohli conveyed his enthusiasm about returning to Australia, reminiscing about years of fierce cricket contests and the respect he has earned on the field. He fondly remembered memorable moments in Perth, praising the relaxed atmosphere, excellent wickets, and the pace and bounce that make batting there a true pleasure.

Kohli shared his delight at returning to Australia, reflecting on years of intense cricket battles and the respect he has earned on the field. He fondly recalled memorable moments in Perth, praising the relaxed atmosphere, beautiful wickets, and the pace and bounce that make batting there a true delight.

"It's always lovely to be back in Australia. A place that I've really enjoyed my cricket in. Hard-fought cricket over so many years, so many battles and yeah, eventually what I realized through the course of that whole journey was if you play your cricket competitive enough, hard enough and even if you're in the face of the opposition, you gain the respect after a certain point of time and that's what I experienced coming and playing here in this country and yeah, some good memories at this stadium.

The former India captain said, "In Perth in general, I love coming to Perth. It's a really nice place, really relaxed. Something that I really enjoy and yeah, beautiful wickets to bat on, some pace and bounce which I always enjoy."

