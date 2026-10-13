Virat Kohli on LinkedIn pitch ahead of World Cup 2027, shares insights on sportswear brand

Virat Kohli is not just only legendary cricketer but also has a keen eye for building brands. Having been associated with multiple brands over the years, he is now an investor in Agilitas and co-founder of one8world.

Virat Kohli is not just only legendary cricketer but also has a keen eye for building brands. Having been associated with multiple brands over the years, he is now an investor in Agilitas and co-founder of one8world.

A few months ago, Kohli unveiled the Agilitas brand at a star-studded event in New Delhi. It is a rare mix — a world-renowned athlete who thinks and dares like an entrepreneur. In another first, Kohli, 37, has now joined LinkedIn. In his first post on the platform, he has shared more about his vision and the brand he has backed.

Virat Kohli joins LinkedIn

"I've always wanted to see an India where every sport is followed, celebrated, and played. Today, that vision feels closer than ever. A new generation is proving that India can produce world-class athletes and build brands for the global stage. The vision is to build an end-to-end sports platform from India, spanning manufacturing, consumer brands, and sports distribution. It's a belief that India can help shape the future of global sport, not just participate in it," he wrote.

Sharing his vision further, the 37-year-old said, "That's why I've joined Agilitas as an investor and as a co-founder and co-creator of one8world. one8 is built on a belief I've carried throughout my career: progress comes from pushing boundaries, raising standards, and daring to do things differently."

"That's how we introduced the brand to the world, and watching one8world come to life in front of thousands of people in my home city was one of the most meaningful moments of my life."

He said, the vision is clear. "It's time to build something that will outlive all of us. That's the journey we're on."

Virat Kohli turns down Rs 300 crore Puma deal, invests Rs 40 crore in Agilitas

Driven by his desire to push boundaries, Virat Kohli turned down a lucrative, straightforward offer that most athletes would accept — an estimated Rs 300 crore contract extension for eight years from Puma. The former India captain instead chose a tougher road, investing Rs 40 crore of his own funds in Agilitas Sports and taking his one8 brand to a business where he owns equity.

Agilitas was founded in 2023 by ex-Puma India and Southeast Asia MD Abhishek Ganguly, Atul Bajaj and Amit Prabhu. The company is working on a vertically integrated model that brings product design, manufacturing and retail under one umbrella.