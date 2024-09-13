Virat Kohli of Javelin? Paralympic gold medallist compared with India's batting maestro for this reason

Navdeep Singh won an unparalleled gold in the F41 classification at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.

Virat Kohli is not just a cricketing icon in India; he embodies a fierce competitive spirit that has become synonymous with his name. Known for his match-winning batting, Kohli's aggressive celebrations and unwavering passion on the field have made him a fan favorite. His intensity has often been the driving force behind India's cricketing success, solidifying his position as one of the most influential athletes of his generation.

One individual who has been inspired by Kohli's spirit is Navdeep Singh, an Indian javelin thrower who has taken the world of athletics by storm. Competing in the Men's Javelin Throw F41 event at the Paris Paralympics on September 7, Navdeep displayed a performance that drew comparisons to none other than Virat Kohli.

Similar to Kohli, Navdeep is renowned for his relentless drive and aggression, qualities that were evident during his record-breaking throw of 47.32m.

Navdeep recently reflected on the emotional outburst he experienced during the men's javelin F41 final at the 2024 Paralympic Games, where he ultimately secured the gold medal. Singh was captured on camera displaying raw frustration and using strong language after a throw that initially earned him a silver medal. However, his silver medal was upgraded to gold after Sadegh Beit Sayah of Iran was disqualified for displaying a controversial flag.

The improper conduct from the Iranian athlete resulted in India's Navdeep Singh being awarded the gold medal, marking the country's 7th gold medal at the Paris Para Games. Singh's emotional reaction to the turn of events showcased the intense pressure and passion that athletes experience at the highest level of competition.

"I just got carried away with the aggression. We have put in lots of hard work in our preparation, so it all happens. I have practiced for five years in Delhi so Delhi ki hawa pani me hi aisa hai to ye sab hoga," Navdeep admitted to IANS.

IANS Exclusive



'Delhi ki hawa lag gayi thi': Para-javelin gold medalist Navdeep Singh reacts after getting caught abusing during a throw at the Paralympics 2024 pic.twitter.com/GFMNIBOhOb — IANS (@ians_india) September 12, 2024

Navdeep achieved a distance of 47.32 meters in the final competition, surpassing his own expectations. During training, he had consistently reached the 42-meter mark, making his final performance even more surprising. When questioned about his preparation leading up to the final, Navdeep responded, "Nothing was going on in my mind. If we think about the result our result might get affected, so I was fully prepared before the final. Coach was happy with my throw, so I was also happy. I didn't expected the distance which I threw in the final but it all went good.

"We met out Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he wished us luck and told that Paralympians are nation's pride," he added.

When inquired about his future plans, Navdeep mentioned that he will be returning to his home to rest for a few months. He has been undergoing intensive training for the past six months and is looking forward to taking a break and rejuvenating himself.

