Virat Kohli needs only 35 runs to break star India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's world record of...

Virat Kohli, so far, has 26,965 runs to his name in 534 matches. He just needs 34 more runs now to surpass the 27,000-run mark and become the fastest batter in the world to accomplish this feat.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 27, 2024, 08:18 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Virat Kohli needs only 35 runs to break star India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's world record of...
Star India cricketer Virat Kohli will be at the forefront during the second Test against Bangladesh today (September 27) at Green Park in Kanpur. The series opener was played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai last week where Virat Kohli got out for 6 and 17 runs. Virat Kohli is now geared up for a big show in the second and final match of the series. 

This second match is more special for Virat Kohli as it gives him a chance to create history and become the fastest batter in the world to score 27,000 runs in international cricket.

Virat Kohli, so far, has 26,965 runs to his name in 534 matches. He just needs 34 more runs now to surpass the 27,000-run mark and become the fastest batter in the world to accomplish this feat. 

In cricket history, the 27,000-run mark in international cricket has been crossed by only 3 batters - Sachin Tendulkar (34,357), Kumar Sangakkara (28,016), and Ricky Ponting (27,483). 

Sachin Tendulkar completed the feat in his 623rd inning, which is a world record. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, has batted 593 times so far.

Virat Kohli made his Test debut for India against the West Indies in Kingston on June 20, 2011. So far, he has 8871 runs in 114 Tests played. 

Most runs in international cricket

Sachin Tendulkar (India) – 34,357
Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) – 28,016
Ricky Ponting (Australia) – 27,483
Virat Kohli (India) – 26,965
Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) – 25,957

