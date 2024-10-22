A video of him walking in the airport took only 11 seconds and became viral, garnering more than 21,000 views on social media

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli was recently captured at the Bengaluru airport in a casual and relaxed outfit, a few hours before going to Mumbai to attend a kirtan with his wife, Anushka Sharma. The star cricketer was also noticed wearing a face mask, red cap, and goggles while moving around the airport without anyone giving him a second look.

Kohli’s hush look was on display when he entered the terminal with his arms folded, and he did not acknowledge fans or airport personnel. A video of him walking in the airport took only 11 seconds and became viral, garnering more than 21,000 views on social media. Several users appreciated Kohli for not being flashy; one of the comments was on his plans to celebrate Karwa Chauth with Anushka in Mumbai.

After his airport look, both Kohli and Anushka were spotted at Nesco in Mumbai attending kirtan by American vocalist Krishna Das. This couple was photographed seated in the front row, enjoying the show. Whereas Anushka was captured clapping with the audience, Kohli had a smile of joy throughout the event.

This simple airport stopover came after a poor show by Kohli during India’s first test against New Zealand, where he was dismissed for a nine-ball duck in India’s first inning. India’s team lost the match by eight wickets, and most of the players left for Pune, where the second Test was due to start on October 24. On the other hand, Kohli decided to make the most of his time with his family and only left for Mumbai.

This is not the first time the couple has been spotted at a kirtan, as they were seen attending one in London in July when Kohli returned to cricket after India’s T20 World Cup triumph.