According to reports, Kohli is believed to have invested a huge sum of Rs 40 crore in the first tranche.

Virat Kohli joined hands with former Puma India head Abhishek Ganguly, continuing his business relationship despite the closure of his Puma deal. The star cricketer has invested in Agilitas, the sporting goods manufacturing company started by Ganguly. According to reports, Kohli is believed to have invested a huge sum of Rs 40 crore in the first tranche.