Virat Kohli luxurious lifestyle: Take a look at IPL salary, net worth, expensive properties of RCB's ace player

Cricket fans are eagerly watching their favourite team and players during the gripping matches as IPL 2023 has begun. One such legendary Indian player is former captain Virat Kohli, who has won numerous trophies and has a sizable global fan base.

In addition to being among the top batsmen in the world, Virat Kohli has amassed the most runs in IPL history. Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challenger Bangalore will face off today. In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) got off to a great start thanks to him. The team beat the Mumbai Indians because of the superb partnership of captain Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli.

Here’s a look at Virat Kohli's salary, net worth, lifestyle, luxurious mansion, and more:

Salary in IPL

With just Rs 12 lakhs, RCB signed Virat Kohli in 2008 for the first season of the IPL out of the selection for players under the age of 19. For three seasons, his pay was constant. The compensation was raised to Rs 8.2 crore in 2011, nevertheless. He received the same salary up to 2014. He was appointed RCB's permanent captain in 2013.

From 2015 to 2017, he began receiving Rs 12.5 crore. RCB paid Rs 18 crore to retain Virat Kohli in 2018. Until 2021, it stayed the same. According to rumours, the franchise gave him Rs 15 crore in 2022, and he is receiving the same sum for the current 2023 season. Virat Kohli earned a total of Rs. 173 crore and 20 lakhs in 16 seasons of IP, according to our calculations.

Virat Kohli's net worth

Virat Kohli had a net worth of $112 million (about Rs 927 crore) in 2022, making him the 61st highest-paid athlete in the world, according to Sportskeeda. According to Forbes, he made about Rs 279 crore. The batsman made Rs 256 crore just from endorsement deals.

Hopperhq claims that Virat Kohli receives Rs 8.9 crore for each Instagram post. Virat Kohli receives an annual salary of Rs 7 crore because he is one of just four players with contracts under the BCCI's A+ category.

Virat Kohli's luxurious properties

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli purchased a 19-crore villa in Alibaigh. Sussanne Khan created the 8-acre site. The property includes opulent accents, a sizable outdoor pool, and gorgeous interior design. The cricketer also owns opulent estates in Gurgaon and Mumbai. The singer Kishore Kumar's bungalow was recently converted into a restaurant as expanded his One8 Commune.

