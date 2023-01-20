Virat Kohli hits out ‘football experts’ criticising Cristiano Ronaldo in brutal Instagram post

Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo | File Photo

Star cricketer Virat Kohli hit out at critics of aging football ace Cristiano Ronaldo. The brutal post came a day after the Portuguese international put in a scintillating performance against Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), one of the top football clubs in the world.

Ronaldo scored a brace as his side Riyadh XI put up a brave effort as PSG had to work hard for a 5-4 win. Talking to Instagram, Virat Kohli shared a message for Ronaldo critics.

“Still doing it at the highest level at 38. The football experts sitting and criticising him eerie week for attention and to be in the news are conveniently quiet now that he’s put in this kind of performance against one of the top clubs in the world. And he was apparently finished,” the star batter wrote with laughing emojis.

Ronaldo was playing his first match in Saudi Arabia after his big money move to Riyadh-based club Al-Nassr. A combined team of best players in Saudi - the Riyadh XI - played against French giants PSG in the Riyadh Season Cup. Fans got more that expected from the exhibition match as Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice while Messi and French star Kylian Mbappe were also on the scoresheet on the night.

The game also saw legendary Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan shake hands with the very best in football. The Bollywood superstar was the guest of honour on the occassion and greeted Messi, Ronaldo and company before the match. As pics of Big B and the football GOATs surfaced online, internet erupted with admiration.

