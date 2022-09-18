Search icon
Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya ‘shakaboom’ the internet with new dance reel, watch video

Hardik Pandya shared the dance reel on Instagram and wrote, “You know how we do.” Virat Kohli replied, “Shakaboom”. Watch below!

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 04:53 PM IST

Photo: Instagram Screengrab

Grooving in attitude on the viral TikTok song, star Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya wowed their fans in a new Instagram dance real. Virat and Hardik set the internet on fire in a short coordinated dance clip on the viral song “Shakaboom”.

The video was shared by Hardik, who tagged Virat and wrote, “You know how we do,” quoting the lyrics of the song. His teammate and former skipper replied, “Shakaboom”. Watch the video here:

 

 

Fans went gaga over the video, sharing their praise and love for the star cricketers with heart emojis. The song playing in the background on which Kohli and Pandya are dancing is The Beatnuts•Se Acabo (Remix) (feat. Method Man).

