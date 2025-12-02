Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir's complicated 'love-hate relationship': Timeline of most heartfelt to most shocking moments

Rivalry between the Gambhir-Kohli duo is not new. They have confronted each other in the past as well. However, the duo's relationship was not as poor in the beginning. Here's a look at Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir's bond.

The relationship between Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir has evolved significantly over the years, from shared moments of camaraderie and on-field spats to their current professional dynamic as head coach and senior player.

A look at Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir's bitter-sweet relationship

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli were teammates for nearly eight years. Gambhir was a regular in the national team when Kohli debuted in 2008, and they played together in the 2011 World Cup. Gambhir was a senior member, while Kohli was still developing.

Kohli, known for numerous batting records, gained fame after the ICC event and joined the leadership group a year later. With 70 centuries, Kohli ranks third among batsmen with the most tons at the highest level.

Virat Kohli's century streak began against Sri Lanka in 2009, with a match-winning 107. However, his performance didn't earn him the Man of the Match award, as senior Gautam Gambhir remained unbeaten on 150.

Gambhir led the team to victory and, during the presentation, gave his 'Man of the Match' award to Kohli. Virat Kohli received a cheque, a mobile, and a trophy at the ceremony.

However, as the time evolved, things changed between the two after 2009.

IPL 2013: First on-field conflict between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli

The first notable on-field conflict occurred in 2013 during an IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), captained by Kohli, and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), captained by Gambhir. Heated words were exchanged after Kohli's dismissal, requiring other players and officials to separate them.

IPL 2016: Second on-field conflict between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli

In the 2016 IPL, the conflict between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir took place during an RCB vs KKR match at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Towards the end of the RCB run chase, KKR captain Gautam Gambhir collected the ball and unnecessarily threw it at the non-striker's end where Kohli was positioned, even though Kohli had already completed the run and there was no chance of a run-out.

This aggressive action led to an argument between Gambhir and the match officials. Kohli was also involved in the verbal exchange.

Gambhir was fined 15% of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct related to abuse of cricket equipment or ground fixtures.

IPL 2023: Rivelry turned intense

The rivalry resurfaced intensely during a match between RCB and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), where Gambhir was the team mentor. After an argument between Kohli and LSG bowler Naveen-ul-Haq, Gambhir intervened, leading to a fiery exchange that required players and staff to pull them apart.

New professional dynamics developed between Gambhir and Kohli

After the 2024 T20 World Cup, Gambhir became the head coach of the Indian national team. They've shared light moments in practice and participated in a joint BCCI interview, discussing their aggressive styles and love for Test cricket.

Their professional relationship has grown within the Indian team. After Kohli's Test century in November 2024, Gambhir celebrated with a hug, showing mutual respect.

BCCI to take a call on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's relationship with Gautam Gambhir

“The relations between Gautam Gambhir and senior players Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma aren’t as good as they should be, and there could be a meeting regarding the future of the two players. This could take place either in Raipur or Visakhapatnam – venues for the second and third ODIs,” Jagran quoted a BCCI source as saying.