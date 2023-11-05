Virat Kohli fitness secrets: Check his diet plan, workout routine that helps him to stay fit

Virat Kohli follows a vegetarian diet. In an interview with Star Sports, he emphasized the principle of "less is more" in his nutrition.

Virat Kohli, who turns 35 today, is not only a cricket icon known for his exceptional on-field performance but also a fitness role model, showcasing the power of discipline, consistency, and commitment. His journey to peak physical fitness is a testament to his dedication.

Exercise Routine

Kohli's fitness regimen strikes a balance between weightlifting and cardiovascular exercises. This combination helps him build lean and healthy muscles, enhance overall physical strength and endurance, and sculpt his lower body muscles.

His commitment to staying in top shape extends beyond regular practice sessions. He adheres to a comprehensive five-day workout plan, whether at home or in the gym, allowing himself two well-deserved rest days.

During the off-season, Kohli places extra emphasis on his gym workouts, focusing on strengthening his back, legs, and core while also aiming to gain muscle mass. This holistic approach to fitness is a key factor in his consistent performance on and off the cricket field.

Diet

Virat Kohli follows a vegetarian diet. In an interview with Star Sports, he emphasized the principle of "less is more" in his nutrition. He discovered that simplicity is the key to his fitness journey. Repetition is crucial, and he has mastered the art of consistency.

Kohli avoids deep-fried foods, with approximately 90% of his meals consisting of steamed and boiled dishes. He keeps his seasoning minimal, using only salt, pepper, and lime. He abstains from the use of masalas in his food.

He enjoys salads with a light dressing and opts for pan-grilled preparations with a touch of olive oil or similar healthy options. He avoids rich masala-based curries but does savor dishes like dal, rajma, and lobhiya, staying true to his Punjabi roots.