In a case of mistaken identity, furious fans blasted Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi with angry messages, confusing him with Gujarat Titans' bowler Arshad Khan, who had dismissed Virat Kohli in the match.

In a pivotal moment during the IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, batting legend Virat Kohli's innings came to an abrupt end. The Gujarat Titans' fast bowler, Arshad Khan, delivered a masterful performance, claiming Kohli's wicket for a mere seven runs.

As Kohli returned to his home ground in Bengaluru for the Royal Challengers' first home game of the season, expectations were high for a dominant performance. However, Kohli's batting stint was disappointingly brief, lasting only six deliveries. He managed to score just one boundary during his short-lived innings, leaving fans disappointed.

In a case of mistaken identity, furious fans blasted Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi with angry messages, confusing him with Gujarat Titans' bowler Arshad Khan, who had dismissed Virat Kohli in the match. Arshad's Instagram account was filled with hate messages on his five-day-old post about Ajay Devgn, with fans mistakenly blaming him for Virat Kohli's dismissal.

One user threatened him, saying, "I'll see you", while others posted angry comments like "Why did you get Kohli out?" with furious emoticons. Some fans even referred to his iconic character Circuit from Munna Bhai MBBS, with one saying, "Hey Circuit, why did you take Kohli's wicket?" Others wrote, "What did Kohli ever do to you?" and "Arshad Warsi, who are these people and where do they come from?" Another user joked, "I'll call Munna Bhai to teach you a lesson, Why did you get Kohli out, sir?"

Check the post here:





Meanwhile, Kohli fans have made a similar mistake before. Last month, during the Champions Trophy, they mistakenly targeted electronics company Philips, confusing it with New Zealand cricketer Glenn Phillips, who had taken a notable catch.

Coming back to IPL 2025 match, Gujarat Titans handed Royal Challengers Bengaluru their first loss of the season with a convincing eight-wicket win in Bengaluru. This dominant victory was fueled by Mohammed Siraj's impressive three-wicket haul and Jos Buttler's stellar half-century.