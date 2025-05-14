A campaign has been launched, urging Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Virat Kohli fans to wear white to the upcoming match, instead of the team's usual colours, as a tribute to Kohli's recent retirement from Test cricket.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fans are organizing a special tribute for Virat Kohli after his announced retirement from Test cricket during IPL 2025. The Indian Premier League is set to resume on May 17th, with RCB's match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy stadium marking the restart of the season.

A campaign has been launched, urging Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Virat Kohli fans to wear white to the upcoming match, instead of the team's usual colours, as a tribute to Kohli's recent retirement from Test cricket.

The user took to his social media and shared a long post, with the caption, "RCB fans request everyone to wear Test White jersey to give a great tribute to Virat Kohli."

The message on his post reads,"For the next RCB match, could you help spread the word and encourage fans to wear Test whites in the stadium as a tribute to Virat Kohli?

He made so many of us fall in love with Test cricket, and even though I'll never get to see him play in whites live, I just want him to know how deeply loved he was in his favourite format.

This gesture could be a powerful way to show that his legacy goes far beyond stats - it lives in the hearts of fans.

Please think about it and help us make it real. It would mean the world to many of us."

He also said, he has made template for the same. In his post, he also mentioned that they can raise fund to give away the jerseys outside Chinnaswamy. He said, "That's our best chance. Even if not jerseys plain white t-shirts should do."

The message is already being shared on social media by influencers, raising awareness around the campaign,"the post said.

Social media reaction

Netizens are welcoming the idea to wear 'White' jersey in the upcoming match. Fans are calling on cricket lovers in the city to create a "white ocean" at Chinnaswamy, changing the usual red to honor Kohli's impact on Test cricket.

“I'll be very disappointed if this doesn't happen,” wrote one fan.

“Come on guys… we should be able to spread this,” added another.

"Absolutely, let's make Chinnaswamy a white ocean to honor Virat Kohli's incredible Test legacy!," said a third user.

Some fans have suggested raising funds to distribute white jerseys or T-shirts outside the stadium before the match. The original poster, who also designed a template to encourage participation, stated that even plain white T-shirts would be acceptable to achieve the tribute.