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Virat Kohli fans create chaos as cricket star lands at Auckland airport ahead of ODI series in New Zealand

Virat Kohli's arrival at Auckland Airport on Friday morning led to chaotic scenes as a huge crowd gathered ahead of India's ODI series against New Zealand, forcing officials to step in for crowd control.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 30, 2026, 02:53 PM IST

Virat Kohli fans create chaos as cricket star lands at Auckland airport ahead of ODI series in New Zealand
Virat Kohli's arrival at Auckland airport.
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Virat Kohli landed at Auckland Airport on Friday morning ahead of the ODI series against New Zealand. A large crowd of fans gathered to see the Team India star, creating chaos at the airport. Despite five security personnel assigned for crowd management, fans rushed for selfies and autographs.

Fans wait for hours to see Kohli

Fans waited for hours, some even days, at the airport to catch a glimpse of Kohli, leading to a chaotic situation. With crowds increasing, some fans jumped security barriers to approach him. Female fans were seen crying upon seeing him and Kohli took photos with them. Officials had to step in to manage the crowd and clear a path for Kohli, highlighting his immense global popularity. 

Team India in Auckland for ODI series

India's five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which begins on November 4, includes Kohli. A two-match Test series will come after the series. Auckland has also been reached by other ODI team members. Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul are among them. On Thursday, Gill, the captain of India's ODI team, was seen working out with the Indian T20 squad in Auckland.

Also read: Diljit Dosanjh Delhi Concert: Traffic police issues advisory, check diversions, roads to avoid, metro timings and more

Gill was observed sporting a "temple" fitness tracker on his forehead throughout the workout. Additionally, he was spotted chatting with T20 opener and close friend Abhishek Sharma. In the third Twenty20 International in Wellington, Abhishek chased 199 while scoring 113 off 38 balls against New Zealand. India has a 3-0 advantage in the T20I series.

The team now includes bowler Gurnoor Brar and wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul. KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan, who is recuperating from a groin ailment, batted at the nets. Prior to his stint in the nets, Gill also spoke with Sitanshu Kotak, the batting coach.

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