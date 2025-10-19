Virat Kohli ends silence on playing 'just one format', gives BIG update on his fitness: 'Haven't rested at all...'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Parineeti Chopra rushed to Delhi hospital, Raghav Chadha accompanies actress, couple to welcome first child? Here's what we know

Nita Ambani stuns in off-shoulder blouse, draped in Kanchivaram saree at London pink ball with daughter Isha Ambani; See Pics

India’s First Vande Bharat sleeper train with smart doors, ‘luxurious interiors’; Check route, launch date, fare

Bleeding Borders: Pakistan’s unending war with Taliban

Ranveer Singh shares Dhurandhar song with PM Narendra Modi edit, netizens brutally troll him: 'WTF, at least have...'

Watch: Video of Google Diwali bash at Hyderabad office goes viral, netizens react 'hurt ho raha hai'

Meet Dr Sivaranjani Santosh, woman behind landmark 8-year fight for transparency in ORS labels; All you need to know

IND vs AUS: Did Mitchell Starc bowl 176.5 kmph delivery to Rohit Sharma? Here's the truth

This state to deduct govt employees’ salary for neglecting parents, not Maharashtra, Bihar, Assam, it is…

Narak Chaturdashi 2025: Check date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals of this auspicious festival

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Parineeti Chopra rushed to Delhi hospital, Raghav Chadha accompanies actress, couple to welcome first child? Here's what we know

Parineeti Chopra rushed to Delhi hospital, Raghav Chadha accompanies actress

Nita Ambani stuns in off-shoulder blouse, draped in Kanchivaram saree at London pink ball with daughter Isha Ambani; See Pics

Nita Ambani stuns in off-shoulder blouse, draped in Kanchivaram saree at London

India’s First Vande Bharat sleeper train with smart doors, ‘luxurious interiors’; Check route, launch date, fare

India’s First Vande Bharat sleeper train with smart doors, ‘luxurious interiors’

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeSports

SPORTS

Virat Kohli ends silence on playing 'just one format', gives BIG update on his fitness: 'Haven't rested at all...'

Ahead of the first game, Kohli, who has retired from the T20Is and Test cricket, mentioned that he has kept himself fit despite a long gap in playing.

Latest News

IANS

Updated : Oct 19, 2025, 11:31 AM IST

Virat Kohli ends silence on playing 'just one format', gives BIG update on his fitness: 'Haven't rested at all...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Virat Kohli made his return to international cricket for the first time since India’s Champions Trophy victory, as the Men in Blue face hosts Australia in the opening ODI of the three-match series at Optus Stadium.

Ahead of the first game, Kohli, who has retired from the T20Is and Test cricket, mentioned that he has kept himself fit despite a long gap in playing.

Speaking to Fox Sports during a chat with Ravi Shastri and Adam Gilchrist before the first ODI, the former India captain said, "Well, to be honest, the amount of cricket I’ve played over the last 15-20 years, I’ve actually not rested at all, if that makes sense. I’ve probably played the most number of games in the last 15 years in international cricket, combining the IPL together as well. So for me, it was a very refreshing time off."

While many experts and pundits believed Kohli’s fitness was a concern ahead of his return to competitive cricket, the 36-year-old said that he was feeling ‘fitter than ever,’ adding that it’s all about physical preparation because mentally, he knew ‘what to do.’

“I’m feeling as fit, if not fitter than I’ve ever been before, and yeah, you can just feel the freshness when you know you can play the game, and mentally you know what to do out there it’s just the physical preparation that really needs to be taken care of,” he added.

“At this stage I realised that if my body is fit, if my reflexes are there then the game awareness is already there, my body has to match up with it and that’s something that I try to keep up with, I live my life like that and yeah no issues at all, I’m feeling fresh here coming into Australia and moving really well in the nets and in the fiddling sessions as well so all good so far,” Kohli remarked.

Kohli announced his T20I retirement last year following India’s victory at the ICC T20 World Cup. Earlier this year, he also retired from Test cricket, putting an end to a memorable and remarkable career.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IRCTC Scam Alert: How to check if your train ticket is booked by genuine agent or fraud one
IRCTC Scam Alert: How to check if your train ticket is booked by genuine agent o
Rohit Sharma becomes 5th Indian ever to achieve major milestone in international cricket
Rohit Sharma becomes 5th Indian ever to achieve major milestone
Coca-Cola eyes Rs 8801 crore IPO as Mukesh Ambani's Campa Cola makes comeback, possible listing in...
Coca-Cola eyes Rs 8801 crore IPO as Mukesh Ambani's Campa Cola makes comeback
From Lovely Runner to Be Melodramatic: 7 K-dramas that gained fame after their finales
From Lovely Runner to Be Melodramatic: 7 K-dramas that gained fame after their f
Anil Kumble Birthday Special: A look at India's legendary spinner's personal life
Anil Kumble Birthday Special: A look at legendary spinner's personal life
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE