Sports

Virat Kohli defends MS Dhoni’s style of finishing matches, says, ‘he knows what…’

India's star player Virat Kohli silences critics about former Indian captain MS Dhoni’s style of finishing games.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : May 27, 2024, 08:42 PM IST

Virat Kohli defends MS Dhoni's style of finishing matches, says, 'he knows what…'
Indian former captain and RCB player Virat Kohli slammed the critics who questioned 2011 World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni’s style of finishing the matches.

Speaking on Jio Cinema, Virat Kohli mentions how MS Dhoni always took the game till the 20th over (in T20Is) or the 50th over (in ODIs).

He said, “People used to say so many times about Mahi bhai (Dhoni), "Why is he taking the match till the 20th over, 50th over? “How many matches has he finished? He is the only one who knows what he is doing. Nobody else knows. He knows and he is winning matches. For me, that is muscle memory.”

"My mindset was different. I used to always think, "Let's finish the match in the 19th or 49th over." But if he is alone out there, he will definitely take the match till the last over and put pressure on the other team, making them think that he will just finish it with a six." he further added. 

During and after the conclusion of IPL 2024, there are speculations regarding MS Dhoni's future plan of whether he will finally retire or return the next season.

Dhoni has been a part of the Indian Premier League since the inaugural season in 2008. He led the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to secure five IPL titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023).

Moreover, Dhoni has been one of the greatest finishers in cricket history. One of his iconic finishes was recorded against Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup Final, where he smashed a six to take Team India to win their second ODI World Cup title.

Advertisement