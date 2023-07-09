Search icon
Virat Kohli: Check his strict workout routine, diet plan, know what he consumes and avoids in a meal

Many aspiring sportsmen and fitness enthusiasts find inspiration in Virat Kohli's diet plan since it demonstrates his dedication to leading a healthy lifestyle.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 07:33 AM IST

Virat Kohli (File Photo)

Virat Kohli, a former captain of the Indian men's cricket team, puts a lot of effort into staying in shape and performing at his best. As a result, the athlete is also quite picky about what he eats. He follows a rigorous diet that forbids deep-fried foods and "masala curries."

In a Star Sports interview, Kohli disclosed his stringent diet regime and said, “When you are figuring out your fitness journey, you are trying to figure out all sorts of things, vitamins, extra hydration, protein, this, that, to a point where you figure out okay this is what works for me. This is the right balance”.

Virat Kohli’s diet plan:
Kohli's diet includes pan-grilled food with a bit of olive oil or other seasonings in addition to just steamed and boiled food. Kohli stays away from fried or spicy meals. Additionally, he avoids spicy curries and typically consumes dal, rajma, and lobia.

Fresh veggies are another component of his nutrition plan. This aids in meal balance and ensures he gets the necessary vitamins and minerals.

Mr Kohli enjoys coffee a lot and typically has two cups every day. Additionally, he wants to avoid beverages that contain refined or high sugar. For him, gluten is also a big no-no. He turns to smoothies, sprouts, or salads for nutritious carbohydrates.

Virat Kohli workout routine:
Virat Kohli has a well-known propensity for maintaining a toned and fit physique. His explosive groundstrokes, quick sprints between the wickets, and superb and acute field awareness prove this. Without question, Kohli follows a rigorous exercise schedule, making him one of the world's fittest cricket players.

Regular fitness exercises during practice sessions before a match are just one part of his fitness schedule.

Kohli follows a five-day workout with two days of relaxation. Most of these are fitness regimens he follows at home or in his gym.

A potent mix of weightlifting and cardiovascular workout is included. This promotes the development of healthy, lean muscles, good body strength and endurance, and lower body muscular toning.

During the off-season, he pays close attention to a gym workout regimen that focuses on strengthening his back, legs, and core as well as adding muscle mass.

