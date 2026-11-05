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Virat Kohli Celebrates 38th Birthday: Cricket fraternity praises 'King' for passion, hunger to win and fighting spirit

Virat Kohli turned 38 on Thursday. One day before his birthday, he played a brilliant knock and helped India win against New Zealand. From Delhi boy to King Kohli, his journey is still going on.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Nov 05, 2026, 11:07 AM IST

Virat Kohli Celebrates 38th Birthday: Cricket fraternity praises 'King' for passion, hunger to win and fighting spirit
Virat Kohli turned 38 on Thursday.
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Virat Kohli turned 38 on Thursday. He celebrated in his own style with the bat. A day before his birthday, he scored 74 off just 51 balls and helped India beat New Zealand in Auckland in a rain-shortened ODI. It was a perfect start to his 19th year in international cricket. From a young boy from Delhi to “King Kohli”, his journey has been full of records, trophies and comebacks.

His journey

Virat started strong with 257 runs in his first Ranji season, 534 runs with 4 centuries as the top scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and 235 runs to lead India to the 2008 U19 World Cup title. In Tests, Virat scored 9,230 runs in 123 matches with 30 centuries. As captain, he won 40 of 68 Tests, hit a record 7 double centuries, and won all 11 home series. He also has 12 centuries in SENA countries, including 7 in Australia, the most by any Indian. In ODIs, Virat is a true legend: 15,183 runs in 318 matches, with a record 55 centuries. He has scored 8,741 runs while chasing, the most by anyone, and 45 of his centuries have won matches for India.

In T20S, Virat has 14,218 runs in 430 matches, including 4,188 runs for India. He has scored 1,561 runs in successful T20I chases, hit his fastest fifty in 21 balls and his fastest century in 47 balls, and is the only batter with 600+ runs in 4 straight IPL seasons from 2023 to 2026.

The King of all formats

Across all international cricket, Virat has 28,601 runs in 566 matches at an average of 52.86, with 86 centuries and 149 fifties. He is the second-highest run-scorer in history.

  • 20,960 runs in just one decade from 2010 to 2019. No one else has scored 20,000 international runs in a decade.
  • 10 ICC awards, the most by any cricketer.
  • 3 Player of the Tournament awards in ICC events in the 2014 and 2016 T20 World Cups and the 2023 ODI World Cup.
  • 3,834 runs in ICC white-ball tournaments, the most by anyone.
  • 1,024 runs in ICC knockout matches.

He is the only cricketer to have won a 50-over World Cup, a T20 World Cup, the Champions Trophy, the ICC Test Championship Mace and the IPL.

Also read: US Midterm Elections: Indian Americans back Democrats, give them 84 of 100 seats

Birthday wishes pour in

The cricket world celebrated him on social media.

  • Shikhar Dhawan wrote: “Your passion, hunger and love for the game continue to inspire millions.”
  • Suresh Raina wrote: “From breathtaking cover drives to unforgettable run chases, you’ve given cricket fans countless memories. Once a King, Always a King!”
  • Dinesh Karthik, his RCB teammate, posted: “Same fire, every single year. 38 never looked this fit.”
  • Manoj Tiwary, Mohammed Shami and Munaf Patel also wished him health, happiness and more success.
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