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Virat Kohli breaks silence over comparisons with Sachin Tendulkar after breaking two big records

Virat Kohli delivered a special knock in the first ODI against West Indies and once again found himself in the record books alongside Sachin Tendulkar.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 28, 2026, 02:11 PM IST

Virat Kohli breaks silence over comparisons with Sachin Tendulkar after breaking two big records
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Virat Kohli scored an impressive unbeaten 139 runs off 88 balls, leading India to an 8-wicket victory over West Indies in the first ODI in Thiruvananthapuram. With this performance, he surpassed 15,000 ODI runs, becoming the second player after Sachin Tendulkar to reach this milestone, while also breaking Tendulkar's records for speed and most runs at home.

Kohli breaks Tendulkar's two massive records

Virat smashed his 55th ODI century in chasing 296, extending his own world record and in just 40 balls, he hit a fifty in his 80th ODI. Kohli is now the second-highest run-scorer in ODI history. He overtook Kumar Sangakkara's tally of 14,243 runs in October 2025. Sangakkara is third, followed by Ricky Ponting (13,704) and Sanath Jayasuriya (13,430).

Kohli on comparisons with Tendulkar

After the match, Kohli said he never compares himself with Tendulkar. "For me, Sachin paaji is always going to be Sachin paaji. MS Dhoni is always going to be MS Dhoni in terms of being my first captain. These things cannot change inside me," he said. "I have never looked at myself as a guy who has established and achieved. You never really get to a position where you say that's it," Kohli added. He said Tendulkar revolutionised the game and his impact is beyond numbers."He revolutionised the game in his time. And that, for me, is way beyond numbers and comparisons. The impact he left on people will never be forgotten."

Also read: Shubman Gill confirms India won't drop 8th batting option in ODIs, bats for Virat Kohli

On fans and 100 centuries record

Kohli currently has 86 international appearances, 14 games shy of Tendulkar's record of 100 matches. He is currently playing only ODIs and will turn 38 next month. Kohli said ego can end a player's career if he thinks he is better than everyone else. He also spoke about fans' perception of him, saying that people don't see him the same way they see him from a distance.

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