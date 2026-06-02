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Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma trolled for visiting Premanand Maharaj after RCB’s IPL win, netizens react: 'Yeh sab dikhawa hai'

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli visited Vrindavan on Tuesday to seek blessings from spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj shortly after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched their second consecutive IPL title.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 02, 2026, 04:14 PM IST

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma trolled for visiting Premanand Maharaj after RCB’s IPL win, netizens react: 'Yeh sab dikhawa hai'
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    After RCB's massive victory in IPL 2026, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli visited Vrindavan on Tuesday to seek blessings from spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj shortly after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched their second consecutive IPL title.

    Visit to Vrindavan after IPL victory:

    Cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma visited Vrindavan and they went to meet Premanand Maharaj at Radha Keli Kunj Ashram to take his blessings. On the different social media platforms, there were lots of pictures and videos showing the couple arriving at the ashram and leaving after the meeting.

    The visit happened just two days after RCB secured a historic IPL 2026 title win by beating the Gujarat Titans in the final on May 31. It also meant RCB got their second consecutive championship, adding to that whole strong run in the tournament.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Spiritual connection with Premanand Maharaj:

    Anushka and Virat are often seen taking trips to Vrindavan, then meeting Premanand Maharaj on those kinds of important days that somehow matter both in their personal life and professional life too. The couple seems to carry a steady spiritual leaning, and in the middle of different milestones, they tend to ask for blessings, not just once, but like, whenever the moment feels right.

    Over the years, they have dropped by the ashram several times, sometimes during festivals and sometimes around family milestones as well. All of this gives a clear picture of how much they value spirituality and also how they stay rooted through grounding practices.

    Also read: Lalit Modi opens up about why his relationship with ex-girlfriend Sushmita Sen ended: ‘I was like a kept boyfriend’

    Celebrations after RCB’s historic win:

    That IPL victory really kicked off the whole celebration across the cricketing world, and Anushka Sharma also shared this really heartfelt post on social media. She put up a picture of Virat Kohli holding the trophy, while she kissed him on the forehead, and in the caption she said she’s so proud of his achievement, like genuinely. RCB’s win also put them in a pretty rare group of teams in IPL history that managed to hold on and defend the title; they’re now in the same conversation as Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians too.

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