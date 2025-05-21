Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted playing pickleball at RCB team. All players and their families were invited to the team-bonding event as RCB is gearing up for their upcoming match in Lucknow against Hyderabad.

India star batter Virat Kohli, who announced his retirement from Test cricket earlier this May, was seen unwinding himself in pickleball court with his wife and actress Anushka Sharma. The star couple participated in a pickleball event as part of RCB's team bonding before their match against SRH in Lucknow. The event included players, support staff, and their families.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) took to their official Instagram handle to share a series of pictures in which Kohli was seen celebrating a point with Anushka. Dinesh Karthik, RCB's batting mentor, and his wife, Dipika Pallikal, a prominent Indian squash player, was also seen in the pictures as they also attended the event.

Social media reaction

Soon after these images were shared online, fans could not stop themselves from admiring Virat and Anushka together.

Taking to the comment section, one user wrote, "Best duo in the world," while another said, "I think.. Anushka mam won the match."

A third user wrote, "Bro already started playing a new sport... Olympics medal coming soon!"

A forth user wrote, "King & Queen in the same team and added heart emojis."

RCB was slated to kick off their campaign on May 17 when the IPL officially restarted, facing KKR. However, persistent rain led to the abandonment of the match without a single ball being bowled. Despite this outcome, GT's win over DC on May 18 allowed RCB to qualify for the play-offs.

The RCB vs SRH match, which was originally slated to be played in Bengaluru on May 23, was relocated to Lucknow due to unfavorable weather conditions in South India. Consequently, RCB will play their final two league games in Lucknow, including a match against LSG on May 27 at the Ekana Stadium.

Due to heavy rainfall in Bengaluru, the RCB team has been confined indoors, and the pickleball event provided a welcome break for the players. The team is scheduled to travel to Lucknow on May 21 for their final two matches.

These matches are critical for RCB as they aim to secure a top-two finish, which would allow them to participate in Qualifier 1.