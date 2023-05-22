Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports
topStoriesenglish

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport after RCB's disappointing loss against GT in IPL 2023

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma returned to Mumbai following RCB's defeat against GT.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 22, 2023, 04:32 PM IST

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport after RCB's disappointing loss against GT in IPL 2023
Viral Bhayani: Screenshot from Twitter

Cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma were spotted returning to Mumbai after Royal Challengers Bangalore’s exit from IPL 2023. RCB was playing against Gujarat Titans on Sunday night. 

Virat Kohli scored a century against Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans. Fans were heartbroken when RCB didn’t qualify for playoffs in IPL 2023. 

 

After a few hours, Virat and Anushka were spotted at Mumbai’s airport. While Anushka followed closely behind him, Virat was clearly heartbroken. The couple did not pose for pictures, although Anushka was occasionally seen making jokes and trying to make Virat laugh.

The couple were casually dressed at the airport. Anushka was seen wearing a white baggy shirt with jeans while Virat was wearing T-shirt and pants and was carrying a bag. 

On Sunday night, Anushka attended the game at the stadium. As Virat scored an incredible 101 (not out) off just 61 balls, the actress could be seen clapping for him and even blowing him kisses. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
6 Indian cricketers who faded away despite great start to their careers
Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, Sunny Leone, Rekha, Nora Fatehi look their stylish best at Citadel premiere in Mumbai
Streaming This Week: Selfiee, Tooth Pari, Suga Road to D-Day, OTT titles to binge-watch this weekend
World's largest digital camera is 266 times more powerful than Apple iPhone 14 Pro, details here
Sexy photos of Nora Fatehi that inspire you to hit gym
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Odisha cabinet reshuffle: Three new ministers join CM Naveen Patnaik’s government
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.