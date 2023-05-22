Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport after RCB's disappointing loss against GT in IPL 2023

Viral Bhayani: Screenshot from Twitter

Cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma were spotted returning to Mumbai after Royal Challengers Bangalore’s exit from IPL 2023. RCB was playing against Gujarat Titans on Sunday night.

Virat Kohli scored a century against Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans. Fans were heartbroken when RCB didn’t qualify for playoffs in IPL 2023.

After a few hours, Virat and Anushka were spotted at Mumbai’s airport. While Anushka followed closely behind him, Virat was clearly heartbroken. The couple did not pose for pictures, although Anushka was occasionally seen making jokes and trying to make Virat laugh.

The couple were casually dressed at the airport. Anushka was seen wearing a white baggy shirt with jeans while Virat was wearing T-shirt and pants and was carrying a bag.

On Sunday night, Anushka attended the game at the stadium. As Virat scored an incredible 101 (not out) off just 61 balls, the actress could be seen clapping for him and even blowing him kisses.