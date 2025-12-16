FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma seek blessings from Premanand Maharaj ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy, here's what spritual guru advises them, watch

The couple visit the ashram regularly, and their recent trip marked their third time this year, having previously visited Vrindavan in January with their kids and then again in May, just a day after Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 16, 2025, 01:30 PM IST

India's batting stalwart Virat Kohli visited Vrindavan with his wife Anushka Sharma, and had a special spiritual conversation with Premanand Ji Maharaj in his Ashram Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj, Varah Ghat.

The couple visit the ashram regularly, and their recent trip marked their third time this year, having previously visited Vrindavan in January with their kids and then again in May, just a day after Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket.

Premanand Ji Maharaj's advice to Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma

As Maharaj ji spoke, visibly emotional Anushka listened attentively. He advised them, “Consider your work as service, live with seriousness, remain humble, and practice chanting the divine name. There should be a deep desire to have a glimpse of the Almighty. One should yearn to see him.”

Kohli nodded in agreement with every word as Maharaj Ji further said that one should cultivate the feeling that all worldly happiness has already been attained, and now only God is desired, and once that happens, all happiness rests at his feet.

Anushka responded, “We belong to you, Maharaj ji.” To this, he replied, “We all belong to Shri Ji. We live under his divine protection. We are all his children.”

Virat Kohli wins 'Player of the Series' against South Africa

Having retired from both Tests and T20Is, Kohli is an active member of the ODI side and has been performing in top form of late. After registering two back-to-back ducks against Australia in October, Kohli bounced back with a statement knock of 74 not out as India won the game by nine wickets.

Kohli’s next and most recent appearance was in the three home ODIs against South Africa, where the former India skipper finished as the Player of the Series.

The Delhi cricketer notched up two consecutive centuries in the first and second ODIs, and ended on a high with an unbeaten 65-run knock in the third ODI as the Men in Blue clinched the three-game series 2-1.

