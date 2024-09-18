Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma net worth: Lavish lifestyle, luxurious bungalow; a look into couple’s Rs 1300 crore wealth

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Men in this Indian village have two wives, living under one roof due to…

J-K Assembly Election 2024: 59% voter turnout recorded in Phase 1

Meet Allah Ghazanfar, Afghanistan's 18-year-old mystery spinner who destroyed South African batting in 1st ODI

Fired techie LinkedIn post goes viral, shares his 'survival' story after working as Swiggy delivery agent

Not Soham Shah, but this actor was leading Tumbbad, took no money, gave two months, then hurled abuses on director for..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Men in this Indian village have two wives, living under one roof due to…

Men in this Indian village have two wives, living under one roof due to…

Meet Allah Ghazanfar, Afghanistan's 18-year-old mystery spinner who destroyed South African batting in 1st ODI

Meet Allah Ghazanfar, Afghanistan's 18-year-old mystery spinner who destroyed South African batting in 1st ODI

Fired techie LinkedIn post goes viral, shares his 'survival' story after working as Swiggy delivery agent

Fired techie LinkedIn post goes viral, shares his 'survival' story after working as Swiggy delivery agent

First job of the world's richest people

First job of the world's richest people

8 most expensive perfumes in the world

8 most expensive perfumes in the world

9 TV actresses who are successful entrepreneurs

9 TV actresses who are successful entrepreneurs

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

ये वीडियो देखकर पता चली नशे की असली ताकत, देखिए जब King Cobra से दोस्ती करने निकल पड़ा सनकी

ये वीडियो देखकर पता चली नशे की असली ताकत, देखिए जब King Cobra से दोस्ती करने निकल पड़ा सनकी

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

Delhi New CM: Why Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Singh Dropped Her Middle Name, Fascinating Story Behind It

Delhi New CM: Why Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Singh Dropped Her Middle Name, Fascinating Story Behind It

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Congress Announces Seven Guarantees, Check Full List Here I Politics

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Congress Announces Seven Guarantees, Check Full List Here I Politics

Lebanon Pager Explosion Update: 8 Killed, 2,750 Injured; Hezbollah Blames Israel For Pager Attack

Lebanon Pager Explosion Update: 8 Killed, 2,750 Injured; Hezbollah Blames Israel For Pager Attack

Zaheer Iqbal doesn't hold Sonakshi Sinha's hand in public after their marriage due to this reason: 'I still...'

Zaheer Iqbal doesn't hold Sonakshi Sinha's hand in public after their marriage due to this reason: 'I still...'

Not Soham Shah, but this actor was leading Tumbbad, took no money, gave two months, then hurled abuses on director for..

Not Soham Shah, but this actor was leading Tumbbad, took no money, gave two months, then hurled abuses on director for..

Ananya Panday reveals if Bollywood stars were paid to attend Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding: 'They are...'

Ananya Panday reveals if Bollywood stars were paid to attend Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding: 'They are...'

HomeSports

Sports

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma net worth: Lavish lifestyle, luxurious bungalow; a look into couple’s Rs 1300 crore wealth

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's combined net worth exceeds Rs 1300 crore, solidifying their status as a formidable financial force

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 18, 2024, 06:59 PM IST

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma net worth: Lavish lifestyle, luxurious bungalow; a look into couple’s Rs 1300 crore wealth
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

India's most beloved couples, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, joyfully welcomed their second child, a son, on February 15th. The couple has chosen the name Akaay, which holds the profound meaning of "immortal" in Sanskrit. Alongside Akaay, Virat and Anushka are also proud parents to their three-year-old daughter, Vamika. Affectionately referred to as 'Virushka' by their adoring fans, this couple is not only celebrated for their exceptional talents in their respective fields but also for their remarkable wealth.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's combined net worth exceeds Rs 1300 crore, solidifying their status as a formidable financial force

The couple, who exchanged vows in a private ceremony on December 11, 2017, have exemplified the art of seamlessly balancing their personal and professional lives. Despite their celebrity status, they have chosen to maintain a low profile, keeping their personal affairs out of the public eye.

Virat Kohli’s net worth

Virat Kohli, the former captain of the Indian cricket team boasts an impressive net worth of approximately Rs 1053 crore. His financial success has been on a steady rise, particularly since 2015 when he was already recognized as one of the wealthiest cricketers in India. Kohli's diverse income streams include a substantial salary from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), lucrative commercial endorsements that bring in Rs 7 to Rs 10 crore per advertisement, and a substantial sum of Rs 15 crore from his IPL team, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. 

Anushka Sharma’s net worth

Anushka Sharma, the renowned Bollywood actress, has amassed a net worth of approximately Rs 306 crore. Despite her husband's substantial earnings, she has established herself as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry through a string of successful films and lucrative brand endorsements. Her film fees typically range from Rs 12 to Rs 15 crore, contributing to an estimated annual income of around Rs 28.67 crore, as reported by Forbes.

Lavish properties 

The opulent lifestyle of this power couple is showcased through their extravagant properties. Their lavish sea-facing apartment in Mumbai's prestigious Worli area, valued at Rs 34 crore, boasts panoramic views and luxurious amenities, including an in-house gym. Furthermore, they possess an Rs 80 crore bungalow in Gurugram's DLF-Phase 1, featuring a swimming pool and a grand bar.

Investments

Kohli's entrepreneurial journey began at the age of 25 when he made an investment in the London-based startup, Sports Convo. Since then, the former Indian cricket captain has expanded his financial portfolio by investing in a variety of startups across different sectors. Some of Kohli's notable startup investments include Blue Tribe, Rage Coffee, Universal Sportsbiz, Chisel Fitness, Galactus Funware Technology, Digit Insurance, Hyperice, and many others.

Following in her husband's footsteps, Anushka Sharma has also ventured into the world of startup investments. From backing and serving as the brand ambassador for Wholsum Foods, renowned for their millet-based brand Slurrp Farm, to supporting startups like Blue Tribe, Digital Insurance, and more, Sharma has shown a strong presence in the investment arena.

Social media earnings

Virat Kohli, a highly popular figure on social media, earns a significant income from his posts on Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter). According to a report by Hindustan Times, the 35-year-old Indian cricketer earns Rs 8.9 crore and Rs 2.5 crore for each promotional post on Instagram and X, respectively.

In addition, reports from various online sources indicate that Sharma charges approximately Rs 95 lakhs for each promotional post on Instagram.

Also read| Virat Kohli asks Gautam Gambhir about on-field altercations, left surprised by his response

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Not Soham Shah, but this actor was leading Tumbbad, took no money, gave two months, then hurled abuses on director for..

Not Soham Shah, but this actor was leading Tumbbad, took no money, gave two months, then hurled abuses on director for..

Zaheer Iqbal doesn't hold Sonakshi Sinha's hand in public after their marriage due to this reason: 'I still...'

Zaheer Iqbal doesn't hold Sonakshi Sinha's hand in public after their marriage due to this reason: 'I still...'

Fired techie LinkedIn post goes viral, shares his 'survival' story after working as Swiggy delivery agent

Fired techie LinkedIn post goes viral, shares his 'survival' story after working as Swiggy delivery agent

Meet Allah Ghazanfar, Afghanistan's 18-year-old mystery spinner who destroyed South African batting in 1st ODI

Meet Allah Ghazanfar, Afghanistan's 18-year-old mystery spinner who destroyed South African batting in 1st ODI

'Talent needs recognition, not godfathers': Abhilash Thapliyal talks Bollywood journey, working with Anurag Kashyap

'Talent needs recognition, not godfathers': Abhilash Thapliyal talks Bollywood journey, working with Anurag Kashyap

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement