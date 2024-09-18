Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma net worth: Lavish lifestyle, luxurious bungalow; a look into couple’s Rs 1300 crore wealth

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's combined net worth exceeds Rs 1300 crore, solidifying their status as a formidable financial force

India's most beloved couples, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, joyfully welcomed their second child, a son, on February 15th. The couple has chosen the name Akaay, which holds the profound meaning of "immortal" in Sanskrit. Alongside Akaay, Virat and Anushka are also proud parents to their three-year-old daughter, Vamika. Affectionately referred to as 'Virushka' by their adoring fans, this couple is not only celebrated for their exceptional talents in their respective fields but also for their remarkable wealth.

The couple, who exchanged vows in a private ceremony on December 11, 2017, have exemplified the art of seamlessly balancing their personal and professional lives. Despite their celebrity status, they have chosen to maintain a low profile, keeping their personal affairs out of the public eye.

Virat Kohli’s net worth

Virat Kohli, the former captain of the Indian cricket team boasts an impressive net worth of approximately Rs 1053 crore. His financial success has been on a steady rise, particularly since 2015 when he was already recognized as one of the wealthiest cricketers in India. Kohli's diverse income streams include a substantial salary from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), lucrative commercial endorsements that bring in Rs 7 to Rs 10 crore per advertisement, and a substantial sum of Rs 15 crore from his IPL team, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Anushka Sharma’s net worth

Anushka Sharma, the renowned Bollywood actress, has amassed a net worth of approximately Rs 306 crore. Despite her husband's substantial earnings, she has established herself as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry through a string of successful films and lucrative brand endorsements. Her film fees typically range from Rs 12 to Rs 15 crore, contributing to an estimated annual income of around Rs 28.67 crore, as reported by Forbes.

Lavish properties

The opulent lifestyle of this power couple is showcased through their extravagant properties. Their lavish sea-facing apartment in Mumbai's prestigious Worli area, valued at Rs 34 crore, boasts panoramic views and luxurious amenities, including an in-house gym. Furthermore, they possess an Rs 80 crore bungalow in Gurugram's DLF-Phase 1, featuring a swimming pool and a grand bar.

Investments

Kohli's entrepreneurial journey began at the age of 25 when he made an investment in the London-based startup, Sports Convo. Since then, the former Indian cricket captain has expanded his financial portfolio by investing in a variety of startups across different sectors. Some of Kohli's notable startup investments include Blue Tribe, Rage Coffee, Universal Sportsbiz, Chisel Fitness, Galactus Funware Technology, Digit Insurance, Hyperice, and many others.

Following in her husband's footsteps, Anushka Sharma has also ventured into the world of startup investments. From backing and serving as the brand ambassador for Wholsum Foods, renowned for their millet-based brand Slurrp Farm, to supporting startups like Blue Tribe, Digital Insurance, and more, Sharma has shown a strong presence in the investment arena.

Social media earnings

Virat Kohli, a highly popular figure on social media, earns a significant income from his posts on Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter). According to a report by Hindustan Times, the 35-year-old Indian cricketer earns Rs 8.9 crore and Rs 2.5 crore for each promotional post on Instagram and X, respectively.

In addition, reports from various online sources indicate that Sharma charges approximately Rs 95 lakhs for each promotional post on Instagram.

