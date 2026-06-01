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Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma dance like nobody's watching after RCB clinches 2nd IPL trophy, watch

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s celebration after RCB’s IPL 2026 win went viral, with Kohli’s 'One felt nice, we did it twice' T-shirt grabbing attention.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 01, 2026, 03:19 PM IST

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma dance like nobody's watching after RCB clinches 2nd IPL trophy, watch
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After the final match of IPL 2026 of RCB vs GT, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) celebrated their IPL 2026 title win with emotional scenes as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma joined the team festivities after a memorable final victory over the Gujarat Titans.

Celebrations with Anushka Sharma go viral:

After the win, celebrations kind of took over inside the stadium, and they kept going off the pitch too. Kohli was spotted celebrating with teammates, support staff, and Anushka Sharma, his wife, who somehow joined him on the dance floor for the post-match fun.

A clip of the couple dancing together spread super fast on social media, and it got a lot of eyes from fans everywhere. Kohli also showed up in a celebratory T-shirt; it said 'One felt nice, we did it twice,' which mirrors RCB’s back-to-back title wins, and yeah, it was a nice touch, almost a subtle little nod.

RCB clinch second consecutive IPL title:

In the IPL 2026 final, RCB defeated the Gujarat Titans by five wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Chasing a target of 156, RCB reached the finish line with two overs remaining, securing back-to-back IPL titles and strengthening their status among the league’s most successful franchises.

This win kinda marked RCB’s second straight championship, placing them alongside teams like Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in getting consecutive IPL triumphs together. It feels like they did it again, and again, you know, back-to-back seasons and that’s the point.

Also read: Did Jacqueline Fernandez know about Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s Rs 200 crore fraud? Court says she was ‘in connivance’ with him

Kohli leads with a match-winning knock:

Virat Kohli took a key role in the final, almost sort of anchoring the chase with an unbeaten 75-run innings. His calm and controlled batting kept everything steady for RCB while they were under pressure, no doubt. They ended up chasing down the target that the Gujarat Titans had set. Before that, RCB’s bowling unit held the Gujarat Titans to 155/8, so the batting lineup had a more manageable route to follow.

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