Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted at a kirtan performance by American vocalist Krishna Das held at Nesco, Mumbai on October 20, . The event organisers shared images of the couple, showcasing their enjoyment as they smiled throughout the live performance. In one particular photo, Anushka is seen clapping along with the enthusiastic crowd.

Numerous photos and videos of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli enjoying the kirtan have surfaced on social media. Anushka was seen in a white co-ord set, while Virat wore a green sweatshirt paired with blue jeans. For those who may not know, Krishna Das, whose birth name is Jeffrey Kagel, began his spiritual journey in the 1960s. He traveled to India and became a disciple of Neem Karoli Baba, a spiritual figure followed by both Anushka and Virat.

This comes short after India faced a harsh reality check on Sunday as New Zealand achieved a historic eight-wicket victory in Bengaluru. Rohit Sharma's team, which had been on a six-match winning streak, including a clean sweep against Bangladesh last month, struggled throughout the match. Despite winning the toss and choosing to bat first, India was dismissed for their lowest-ever score at home, managing only 46 runs.

After the defeat, most Indian players, including captain Rohit Sharma, headed to Pune for the second Test against New Zealand, set to begin on October 24. On the other hand, Virat Kohli chose to spend time with his family and flew to Mumbai.

Earlier in July, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma attended a similar event in London after Kohli took a break from international cricket following India's T20 World Cup title win in June.

Meanwhile, India has played only two Test matches at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. In their first match in 2017, they suffered a defeat against Australia by 333 runs, marking one of the two losses during Virat Kohli's eight-year tenure as Test captain. However, the team bounced back two years later, securing a victory against South Africa by an innings and 137 runs.