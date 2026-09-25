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Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's candid interaction goes viral ahead of IND vs WI ODI series | Watch

A viral video of Rohit Sharma talking to Virat Kohli, with Kohli listening intently ahead of IND vs WI ODI series, grabbed fans' attention on social media.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 25, 2026, 03:46 PM IST

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's candid interaction goes viral ahead of IND vs WI ODI series | Watch
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A short video of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma talking to each other has gone viral on social media ahead of the India vs West Indies ODI series. In the clip, Rohit Sharma is seen speaking to Kohli, who is listening attentively. Fans noticed the interaction and shared reactions online, with many praising their camaraderie.

Kohli and Rohit video goes viral

On social media site X, the video was posted. The two senior Indian players are seen together in the video, with Kohli listening intently as Rohit speaks the most. What the two were talking about is unclear. Additionally, the video's precise timing and location have not been formally verified. The video appeared right before the India vs West Indies ODI series. Fans reacted quickly to the video. The two athletes, who have played together for the Indian squad for more than ten years, have a strong bond, as many people have noted.

Long association in Indian cricket

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, teammates since 2008, are crucial players for India in all cricket formats. Rohit debuted in 2007 and Kohli in 2008, both making notable contributions in tournaments like the ODI World Cups, T20 World Cups and Champions Trophy.

Also read: Drunkards flying Air India planes? One more pilot fails alcohol test, suspended

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were key players in India's 2025 Champions Trophy victory in Dubai. Currently, Rohit serves as the ODI captain, while Kohli has retired from T20Is and Test cricket, focusing solely on ODIs. Their successful partnership has led to numerous runs, and their interactions during matches and team events often capture the attention of fans.

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