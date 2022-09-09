Virat Kohli’s 71st international hundred: A look at last 10 T20I innings between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

File Photo

Virat Kohli's maiden T20I ton for India in the Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match against Afghanistan in Dubai ended a 1019-day drought for his 71st international century.

Throughout his innings, Kohli broke multiple records. In the absence of Indian captain Rohit Sharma, Kohli opened the innings and was dropped on 28 by Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran. With 276 runs in five innings, he is currently the Asia Cup's leading scorer. Kohli had only played four Twenty20 Internationals this year, accumulating 81 runs in four innings.

The 33-year-old had earlier struck an international century against Bangladesh in a pink-ball Test on November 23, 2019 in Kolkata.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma is currently the leading T20I run-scorer in the world with 3620 runs in 136 innings at an average of 31.75; Virat Kohli is second on the list having amassed 3584 runs in 104 innings at a staggering average – and much better than Rohit's – of 51.94.

Kohli’s average is also boosted by the fact that he’s remained not out in 27 innings, to Rohit’s 14. Whereas Sharma is way ahead in terms of centuries in T20Is: his 4 to Kohli’s 1.

Rohit Sharma last 10 T20I innings-

Super Four Match 3 Vs SRL 72 (41)

Super Four Match 2 Vs PAK 28 (16)

Match 4 Vs HKO 21 (13)

Match 2 Vs PAK 12 (18)

4th T20I Vs WI 33 (16)

3rd T20I Vs WI 11 (5)

2nd T20I Vs WI 0 (1)

1st T20I Vs WI 64 (44)

3rd T20I Vs ENG 11 (12)

2nd T20I Vs ENG 31 (20)

Virat Kohli last 10 T20I innings

Super Four Match 5 Vs AFG 122 (61)

Super Four Match 3 Vs SRL 0 (4)

Super Four Match 2 Vs PAK 60 (44)

Match 4 Vs HKO 59 (44)

Match 2 Vs PAK 35 (34)

3rd T20I Vs ENG 11 (6)

2nd T20I Vs ENG 1 (3)

2nd T20I Vs WI 52 (41)

1st T20I Vs WI 17 (13)

Match 42 Vs NAM 0 (0)

Rohit has scored 283 runs in last ten innings with only 2 half centuries to his name. Meanwhile Kohli has scored 357 runs with 3 half centuries and a maiden t20i century. This shows Kohli's scoring ability and conversion of starts into big innings, something where Rohit Sharma is lacking.

