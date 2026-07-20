Viral video: World Cup Final ends in chaos as Argentina's Leandro Paredes sent off after final whistle

Argentina's World Cup heartbreak ended in ugly fashion as Leandro Paredes engaged in an ugly fight after the final whistle. See the viral video.

In a chaotic scene at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final, Argentina's Leandro Paredes was spotted losing his cool and getting involved in a physical confrontation with Spain's Eric Garcia and Gavi. The incident took place after the final whistle, when Paredes and Gavi got into a heated argument, which in no time turned into a confrontation. Players from both sides intervened to separate them to stop the situation from getting worse. However, Argentina captain Lionel Messi was seen far away and watched the incident from a distance.

Soon after several videos and pictures of the moment went viral on social media, football fans started demanding a ban on the Argentine player. One user wrote, "Argentina's Leandro Paredes is surely getting a lengthy ban, if not permanent. He lost the plot after the final whistle.''

Take a look

Argentinia's Leandro Paredes is surely getting a lengthy ban if not permanent.



He lost the plot after the final whistle. pic.twitter.com/k6deIs2KW7 — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) July 19, 2026

Deets about the Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Final clash

La Roja dominated the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final clash from the opening whistle and controlled possession against Argentina. Spain created better chances throughout the game, while Argentina struggled to build a good attack despite star players like Lionel Messi, Enzo Fernandez, and Julian Alvarez.

Despite not creating many chances in the game, Argentina restricted Spain till the first half of the extra time, but it was the 106th minute when Ferran Torres struck and gave La Roja a much-needed lead. Argentina failed to bounce back after this, and it was Spain that snatched the game from the defending champions.