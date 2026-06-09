Viral Video: Shreyas Iyer’s father dances after BCCI appoints his son as Team India’s T20 captain - Watch

Shreyas Iyer’s father was seen celebrating emotionally after the BCCI named Shreyas as India’s new T20I captain. The heartwarming video has gone viral on social media, drawing praise from cricket fans nationwide.

A heartwarming video of Shreyas Iyer’s father celebrating his son’s appointment as Team India’s new T20I captain has taken social media by storm. The emotional clip, filled with pride and joy, has resonated with cricket fans across the country, making it one of the most talked-about moments following the BCCI’s latest squad announcement.

Proud father’s celebration wins hearts online:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced India’s 16-member T20 International squad for the upcoming tours of England and Ireland. In a big leadership tweak, Shreyas Iyer was named India’s new T20I captain, swapping Suryakumar Yadav out. Tilak Varma has been handed the vice-captain role.

Not long after the update, a video of Shreyas Iyer’s father celebrating the milestone popped up online and pretty much went viral. In the clip, you can see the sheer mix of feelings, a father watching his son climb to one of the highest seats in Indian cricket. Fans poured onto social media with congratulatory notes, calling it a heartfelt family moment and also highlighting the quiet sacrifices that powered Iyer’s climb to the top.

A new chapter for Shreyas Iyer:

Iyer’s appointment kinda marks a major milestone in his cricket career, honestly. Over the years, he has grown into one of India’s most dependable performers in white-ball cricket and he’s also managed to impress through leadership qualities in domestic and franchise cricket, too. The selectors' decision, well, it shows their trust in his capacity to guide the team, in the shortest form of the match.

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Young talent included in India squad:

The squad got finalized by the Men’s Selection Committee, led by Ajit Agarkar and Devajit Saikia at the BCCI Headquarters in Mumbai, and yeah it was all pretty official. Young IPL 2026 stars Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Prince Yadav received call ups, but honestly it was that viral video of Shreyas Iyer’s father cheering and basically celebrating his son’s appointment as India’s new T20 captain, that really stole the spotlight.