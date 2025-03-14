Tendulkar, along with teammates Yusuf Pathan and Rahul Sharma, devised a plan to prank Yuvraj.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar returned to his playful side during the Holi celebrations at the India Masters team hotel in Raipur. A viral video shared by the batting icon shows him leading a mischievous water gun attack on Yuvraj Singh, who was caught off guard while sleeping in on Holi.

Tendulkar, along with teammates Yusuf Pathan and Rahul Sharma, devised a plan to prank Yuvraj. They knocked on his hotel room door, tricking him into opening it before dousing him with colours and water. The video captures Yuvraj’s shocked reaction as he gets ambushed by his teammates.

The celebrations continued outdoors, where Sachin himself became a target. Yusuf Pathan was seen playfully drenching the cricket legend with a bucket of water, adding to the festive spirit. The India Masters squad revelled in the colourful celebrations ahead of their big final in the International Masters League (IML) 2025.

The fun-filled Holi celebration came a day after India Masters secured a dominant 94-run victory over Australia in the semi-final. Yuvraj Singh delivered a stunning performance, smashing seven sixes in his innings, while Tendulkar played a crucial knock of 42 runs off 30 balls. With the ball, Shahbaz Nadeem’s four-wicket haul helped bowl out Australia for 126.

