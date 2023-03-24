Viral video: Rishi Sunak faces England fast bowler Chris Jordan, UK PM loses his wicket

In a recent viral video, Chris Jordan, the fast bowler of the England cricket team, wickets the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with a beautiful delivery. The video has been making rounds on social media, leaving cricket fans and political enthusiasts in awe.

The match was being played in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere until Sam Curran, the young left-arm spinner, came on to bowl. Curran bowled a series of deliveries that completely bamboozled Sunak, who struggled to get bat to ball.

It was during this time that Jordan, who was watching the match from the sidelines, decided to intervene. Jordan, known for his lightning-fast pace and lethal deliveries, offered to bowl to Sunak. What followed was a spectacular display of skill and finesse, as Jordan delivered a beautiful outswinger that left Sunak completely stranded. The crowd erupted in cheers and applause as Jordan celebrated his wicket with his teammates. Sunak clearly took it in good spirits and congratulated Jordan on his excellent delivery.

The video has been widely shared on social media, with many people praising Jordan's skill and hailing him as a national hero. It's not every day that a cricketer gets to bowl out the Prime Minister, and Jordan's achievement will go down in history as one of the most memorable moments in cricketing and political history.

