Viral Video: Pakistani squash player Mehwish Ali makes controversial gesture towards opponent after loss, walks out without handshake

The 17-year-old was observed making an offensive finger gesture directed at Hong Kong’s Chung Y L shortly after their match concluded, which ended with scores of 13-11, 5-11, 11-13, 4-11 in favor of Chung.

In a surprising development at the Asian Junior Squash Championship, Mehwish Ali, a Pakistani Under-17 player, sparked controversy by making an obscene gesture towards her opponent after a fiercely contested Round of 16 match. The 17-year-old was observed making an offensive finger gesture directed at Hong Kong’s Chung Y L shortly after their match concluded, which ended with scores of 13-11, 5-11, 11-13, 4-11 in favor of Chung. This unsportsmanlike behavior, recorded on video, quickly spread across social media, attracting widespread condemnation and raising concerns about on-court behavior and discipline in junior sports.

Initially, the Pakistani player had reached out for a handshake, but Chung was celebrating with her team at that moment. Frustrated by her loss and this situation, Ali displayed the obscene gesture and exited the court without shaking hands, even as Chung promptly returned to the court.

It is yet to be determined if she will face any repercussions for her unsportsmanlike conduct.

Watch the video here:

Pakistani squash player Mehwish Ali displaying a middle finger to her opponent after losing a match is inappropriate and unacceptable. This behavior is unsportsmanlike and she should be issued a fine or penalty. Mehwish should also reflect on her actions and apologize. pic.twitter.com/ADmGYnIMQO July 3, 2025

This incident is not the first time a junior player from Pakistan has caused controversy due to inappropriate behavior. Earlier this May, during the U16 Davis Cup tie in Kazakhstan, a Pakistani player created a stir with a disrespectful handshake gesture after losing. The Indian player maintained her composure, walking away without responding.

Despite this incident, Pakistan has shown considerable strength at the Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships in Gimcheon, with five of its players advancing to the semifinals following impressive performances on Thursday. Each of the five Pakistani competitors achieved straight-game victories (3-0).

In the Boys’ Under-15 category, top seed Nauman Khan demonstrated his agility with an 11-6, 11-5, 11-7 victory over India’s Harshal Rana. Also advancing to the semifinals was fellow Pakistani Ahmad Rayyan Khan, who easily defeated Malaysia’s Armann Merzha bin Ashraff.

Also read| Sakshi Dhoni's special post for 'captain cool' MS Dhoni on 15th wedding anniversary goes viral