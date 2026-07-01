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Viral video: Mexico goes into party mode after El Tri end 40-year World Cup knockout curse

Thousands of Mexico fans took to the streets in celebration after El Tri defeated Ecuador to reach the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, ending a 40-year curse for a knockout-stage victory. Take a look.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 01, 2026, 01:59 PM IST

Viral video: Mexico goes into party mode after El Tri end 40-year World Cup knockout curse
Mexico fans took to the streets in celebration after El Tri's win over Ecuador. (Pic Credits: Screengrabs from viral clips)
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Mexico fans are super-excited with their team's performance as El Tri beat Ecuador in its Round of 32 fixture to advance to the next round. This victory was not just a normal win for the co-hosts as they won their first-ever knockout game in 40 years, also keeping a clean sheet for the fourth consecutive game in the ongoing tournament. To celebrate the historic win, Mexican fans flooded the streets of their capital city, where flags were waved from cars, fireworks lit up the night sky, and chants echoed through packed squares.

Taking to its official X handle, FIFA shared a clip of the celebration and wrote, ''Scenes in Mexico City!  Fans celebrate an historic night as Mexico win their second-ever @FIFAWorldCup knockout match exactly 40 years after their first.''

Take a look

For those late to the story, Mexico's victory marked their first FIFA World Cup knockout-stage win since beating Bulgaria at the 1986 tournament. The co-hosts have also kept four straight clean sheets, showcasing defensive resilience in the ongoing mega-tournament.

 

Deets about Mexico vs Ecuador clash

 

Talking about the match, Mexico's Julian Quinones broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute and scored the first goal, followed by Raul Jimenez in the 31st minute, giving a comfortable lead to the hosts.

 

On the other hand, Ecuador controlled more possession in the second half, but it wasn't enough as Mexico's defence held them to secure another clean sheet. Things went all South for Ecuador when Piero Hincapie received a red card during stoppage time.

 

Whats App Image 2026 07 01 at 12 48 39 PM

 

In the game, midfielder Gilberto Mora also scripted history by becoming the second-youngest player ever to start a FIFA World Cup knockout match. Raul Jimenez also etched his name in history books by becoming the oldest Mexican player to score in a FIFA World Cup knockout game.

 

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

 

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

 

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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