Watch viral video: Hardik Pandya’s emotional reunion with son Agastya, first time since divorce with Natasa Stankovic

Star India cricketer Hardik Pandya reunited with his son Agastya for the first time following his separation from Natasa Stankovic. In a trending video making waves on social media, Hardik was captured hugging Agastya and lifting him up joyfully. The child also displayed excitement upon reuniting with his father after a long time.

Additionally, Hardik's was also seen holding his brother Krunal Pandya's son, creating a heartwarming family moment before they left in a car.

Hardik and Natasa, who got married in 2020 and renewed their vows in 2023, broke the news of their separation in July this year, following India's thriumping victory in the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados, over South Africa in the final where Pandya excelled.

The bond between Hardik and Natasa began to deteriorate earlier this year while the all-rounder was recovering from an injury sustained during the ODI World Cup the previous year.

Although the Indian cricketer refrained from addressing the issue publicly, the situation became apparent when Natasa removed the surname 'Pandya' from her Instagram handle.

Soon after their divorce, Natasa flew back to Serbia with Agastya, where they enjoyed quality time with loved ones. Agastya marked his birthday in Serbia before returning to India with his mother a few months ago.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya was recently seen practicing with the red ball as he aims to make a comeback to the longest format after a six-year hiatus. The all-rounder, whose last Test appearance for India was in 2018, is set to represent Baroda in red-ball first-class games leading up to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy scheduled for November-December.