Viral video: Football match ball lands on highway, car crashes moments later

A football match in Uruguay took an unexpected turn when the ball flew onto a busy highway, forcing drivers to brake suddenly and causing a crash. Take a look at the viral video.

Football games are often interrupted with spectators invading the ground to meet their favourite stars, and you must have seen a plethora of such videos on social media. But have you ever seen a football match ball causing an accident on a nearby road? Yes, you read it right! In a recent match between Uruguay Montevideo and Paysandu at the Estadio Parque ANCAP, the match ball crossed the venue boundary and landed directly onto a busy highway alongside the stadium.

What happened next?

After the ball landed on the highway, it instantly caused chaos among drivers, who were moving at high speed. In the viral clip, several cars are seen braking to avoid hitting the ball, causing chaos on the busy road.

One white car driver tried to stop the car, but the black vehicle behind him could not match the timing, causing a crash. The incident was caught on live camera covering the match.

Take a look

As per reports, the incident went unharmed, as local authorities confirmed that the accident didn't cause any injuries to anyone. However, many netizens suggested that the venue authorities should build a higher wall or nets to avoid such incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, the football match was temporarily stopped when the ball went to the busy highway. The game resumed after a short halt, and Uruguay Montevideo went on to clinch the match 1-0