Viral Video: Drums, chants and chaos! Mexico fans target Ecuador hotel ahead of Round of 32 clash

A viral video shows Mexico fans beating drums and chanting outside Ecuador's team hotel ahead of their crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash. Take a look.

Mexico and Ecuador are set to face off in the Round of 32 clash on Wednesday (IST). (Pic Credits: Screengrabs from viral clip)

Co-host Mexico are set to lock horns with Ecuador in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash on Tuesday (local time). Ahead of the fixture, fans of Mexico are leaving no stone unturned in disturbing the players of Ecuador as they were seen beating drums, chanting out loud, and honking outside the hotel on Monday night. Several videos of such fans are doing the rounds on social media, wherein they are seen gathering outside the hotel in huge numbers and creating loud noises to disrupt Ecuador players' sleep before the crucial knockout match.

Take a look

No los quieren dejar dormir! Sonando las bocinas de sus autos y hasta el motor de una motocicleta, aficionados mexicanos hacen escandalo afuera del hotel de concentracion de Ecuador.

Abimael Chimal pic.twitter.com/tbSBRv9k2O — REFORMA (@Reforma) June 30, 2026

For those unversed, a win over Ecuador would not only send Mexico into the Round of 16 but also allow them to remain in their capital city, where they would face the winner of England's clash against DR Congo.

On one hand, Mexico reached the Round of 32 with three wins in all their group stage matches, also topping Group A. Ecuador, on the other hand, reached the knockout as one of the third-best teams, as they managed to win just one game in the group stage and qualified along with Germany and Ivory Coast.

After four matches in the Round of 32, teams that have qualified for the next rounds are Canada, Brazil, Paraguay, and Morocco. On the third day of this knockout round, Ivory Coast will face Norway, France will lock horns with Sweden, and Mexico will battle Ecuador.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/