Viral Video: Belgium players mock Donald Trump after dominant 4-1 win over USA

Several videos of celebration by Belgium players are doing the rounds on social media, wherein they are seemingly mocking US President Donald Trump. Take a look.

After defeating and eliminating the USA from the FIFA World Cup 2026, Belgium players found a unique way to celebrate their victory. In several videos, players of The Red Devils were spotted dancing similar to that of US President Donald Trump after securing a convincing 4-1 victory over the co-hosts. The moment came when Romelu Lukaku scored in stoppage time, following which other teammates gathered together and performed the viral dance associated with Trump as part of their celebrations.

Take a look

Belgium did the Trump dance after beating USA pic.twitter.com/xva7xWZODz — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) July 7, 2026

Why Belgium players mock Trump?

The special 'Trump dance' performed by the Belgian players after their victory over the USA is being widely speculated as a dig at President Donald Trump. This celebration came amid the controversy around USA's star striker Falorin Balogun's overturned suspension, which is reportedly claimed to have taken place after Trump intervened with the FIFA chief Infantino.

Meanwhile, the USA campaign in the FIFA World Cup 2026 came to an end with the defeat in the Round of 16, and the team thanked fans for their unwavering support. Taking to its X handle, the United States Men's National Team (USMNT) wrote, ''You Believed. You filled stadiums. You brought the game into homes and communities across the country. Most of all, you showed everyone what this crest means. Thank you.''

You believed. You filled stadiums. You brought the game into homes and communities across the country.



Most of all, you showed everyone what this crest means. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/4lKfYb5mNB — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) July 7, 2026

Talking about the match, Belgium took early control with quick passing and brilliant attacking pressure over the co-hosts. In the match, Belgium's Charles De Ketelaere scored a brace in the first half, bringing his side to a dominant position. After a 2-1 lead in the first half, Belgium easily extended the lead to 3-1 before the beginning of the stoppage time. Lukaku further sealed the game for Belgium by scoring during extra time.

Belgium will next face Spain on Saturday, July 11, at the Los Angeles Stadium.