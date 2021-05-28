Viral! Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic shares stunning photo showing off her abs

Natasa Stankovic, team India, and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya's wife is immensely active and popular on social media. She is also popular among the fans as Natasa is often spotted cheering for her cricketer husband, especially during the Indian Premier League encounters.

However, ever since the IPL 2021 has been suspended, owing to the second wave of COVID-19, the couple is spending their time indoors and is often seen sharing special moments on Instagram, giving the fans a glimpse into their personal life with their son Agastya Pandya.

On Friday, Natasa shared a treat with her fans as she shared a photo of her workout session on her Instagram story. In the photo, Natasa could be seen flaunting her abs.

Natasa often shares photos and videos of spending time with her husband and son Agastya. Just a day back, Natasa took to her verified Instagram account and posted an adorable video with her son, where she could be seen hugging him.

Taking to Instagram, she also captioned her video as, "my favourite hug." As for Hardik, the Indian all-rounder was recently left out for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The WTC final is programmed to be held from June 18 in Southampton, where India will face New Zealand.

The WTC Final will be followed by a Test series against England, which starts in Nottingham. The matches will take place at the Lord's (August 12-16), Leeds (August 25-29), The Oval (September 2-6), and Manchester (September 10-14).