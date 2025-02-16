Kambli was admitted to Aakriti Hospital on December 23 for a routine health check-up, but he transformed the experience into a celebration of joy and positivity.

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli is currently dealing with several health challenges, including blood clots in his brain and struggles with alcohol addiction. However, in 2014, Kambli made a big decision, which surprised everyone.

He decided to donate his organs to the Narmada Kidney Foundation and signed a donor card at that time.

Apart from head coach Gautam Gambhir has also pledged to donate his organs including his heart, eyes, liver and kidney, according to a media report.

Meanwhile, Kambli was admitted to Aakriti Hospital on December 23 for a routine health check-up, but he transformed the experience into a celebration of joy and positivity. Despite facing health challenges, the foremr cricketer showcased his resilience by dancing to "Chak De India" during his recovery, bringing joy to those around him. His upbeat attitude reflected his determination to overcome adversity.

This celebration came afte recent public appearance at the 50th-anniversary event of Mumbai's renowned Wankhede Stadium, organised by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). It marked his first public outing since being discharged from the hospital after a serious health scare. At the event, he received a warm welcome from fellow former cricketers Sanjay Manjrekar and Wasim Jaffer, emphasising the strong bonds within the cricket community.

Kambli, 52, has encountered serious health challenges over the years, including a heart attack in 2013 and undergoing two heart surgeries. In December 2024, he was diagnosed with brain clots, which resulted in his hospitalisation. Concern among fans grew when a video emerged showing him having difficulty walking. However, Kambli reassured his followers on social media that he was recovering.