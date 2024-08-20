Vinesh Phogat to enter politics? Report says she is likely to contest against...

Vinesh Phogat missed the opportunity to win a gold medal in women's freestyle 50kg category in the Paris Olympics after getting disqualified from the final for being 100gm overweight.

Ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat is likely to contest the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, sources close to her told IANS on Tuesday. However, Vinesh had stated earlier that she will not move into active politics. But as per the latest report, some political parties are trying hard to "convince" her. Vinesh missed the opportunity to win a gold medal in women's freestyle 50kg category in the Paris Olympics after getting disqualified from the final for being 100gm overweight.

Vinesh received a rousing welcome in the National Capital and her village Balali, Sonipat on Saturday. She was garlanded by Congress Member of Parliament, Deepender Hooda and other members of his family at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. However, which party Vinesh is going to join is yet to be confirmed.

"Yes, why not? It's likely that in Haryana assembly you see Vinesh Phogat vs Babita Phogat and Bajrang Punia vs Yogeshwar Dutt. Some politicial parties are trying to convince her," sources close to Phogat family told IANS when asked about 2024 Olympic finalist wrestler's future plans.

As Vinesh exited the airport, she was met with loud cheers from her fans, family, and friends, who had gathered in large numbers despite the early hours. The overwhelming support and affection brought the wrestling icon to tears.

Outside the airport, emotions ran high as people celebrated. Among the first to welcome Vinesh home were Sakshi Malikkh, who retired from wrestling last year, and Bajrang Punia.

In a poignant moment, Vinesh and Sakshi, both of whom have faced significant challenges in their careers, embraced and broke down in tears, sharing the weight of their struggles.

"Our fight has not ended and the fight will continue and I pray to god that the truth will prevail," Vinesh had said on Saturday.

On Friday, Vinesh expressed her deep sorrow over missing out on the Olympic podium, linking her personal disappointment to the broader struggle for women's rights in India, a cause she championed in her protests against the former wrestling federation chief.

In a three-page letter posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Friday night, Vinesh hinted at a possible return to the sport, leaving the door slightly open despite her earlier decision to retire after the Paris Olympics disqualification.

Despite the team's efforts, Vinesh was unable to make weight in time for the weigh-in, leading to her disqualification from the gold medal match. Her appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for a joint silver medal was later dismissed on Wednesday.

