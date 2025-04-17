Recently, the Haryana government offered Vinesh Phogat three options under its sports policy — a cash prize of Rs 4 crore, a Group A government job or a plot of land.

Vinesh Phogat is part of the renowned Phogat wrestling family. Her father Rajpal Phogat and her cousins Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat—whose lives inspired the film "Dangal"—are all prominent names in Indian wrestling. Despite her family's legacy and her own achievements, Vinesh faced a major setback at the 2024 Paris Olympics when she was disqualified from the women’s 50kg freestyle final for exceeding the weight limit by 100 grams. This incident initially cast a shadow over her career, but it unexpectedly led to a significant boost in her public profile and financial standing.

Following the controversy at the Olympics, Vinesh's market value soared. Her endorsement fees, previously around Rs 25 lakh per deal, surged to between Rs 75 lakh and Rs 1 crore. Reports indicate that her net worth, once estimated at Rs 5 crore, has now grown to approximately Rs 36.5 crore, according to Times Now and Asianet News. This wealth comes not only from endorsements—managed by Cornerstone Sports—but also from her annual salary of Rs 6 lakh from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Recently, the Haryana government offered her three options under its sports policy—a cash prize of Rs 4 crore, a Group A government job or a plot of land. Her family confirmed that they notified the state sports department of her decision to choose the cash award.

Vinesh’s lifestyle now reflects her success. Her collection of luxury vehicles includes a Toyota Fortuner (Rs 35 lakh), Toyota Innova (Rs 28 lakh), and a Mercedes GLE (Rs 1.8 crore), underscoring her financial transformation from a celebrated athlete to a prominent figure in Indian sports.

Throughout her 11-year senior career, Vinesh Phogat became the first Indian woman to win gold at both the Commonwealth and Asian Games, and the only Indian woman wrestler with multiple world championship medals. She represented India at three consecutive Olympics and was the first Indian woman wrestler to reach an Olympic final. Following her Paris disqualification, Vinesh has now retired from wrestling.